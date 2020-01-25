FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after a night in a Florida jail, where he turned himself in to face charges that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California.
Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set a $110,000 bond and imposed conditions including surrendering his passport, wearing a GPS monitor, possessing no weapons or ammunition, and agreeing to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.
Brown was released a few hours after the hearing, his lawyer said. Brown, 31, had appeared via video in a green jail outfit, with his wrists shackled. He spoke only to answer the judge’s questions.
Eli Manning officially retires
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning ended his 16-year NFL career on his own terms. He was classy, well-prepared and walked away as a New York Giant. In a roughly seven-minute speech touched with a little humor and almost no emotion, the 39-year-old Manning officially ended his career Friday at a packed news conference surrounded by his family, friends and former teammates and coaches and the two Super Bowls he delivered to the storied franchise.
Bears hike season ticket prices
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears are raising season ticket prices after a disappointing year.
The Bears announced Friday that season tickets will go up between 1.6% to 5.3% for 2020. The average increase for club seats will be 3.3% and 4.3% for non-club seats. The team also said prices for individual game tickets again will vary and be assigned tiers based on the quality of the matchup. They will be announced with the release of the NFL schedule in April.
Vikings assistant withdraws from search
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota assistant general manager George Paton withdrew his candidacy Friday for Cleveland’s general manager vacancy, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the search process. Paton had a second interview Wednesday for the position with the Browns, the latest opportunity the well-respected coa has turned down.
Browns’ Hunt found with marijuana during traffic stop
CLEVELAND — Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for a traffic violation, and police say they found marijuana in his car.
He was pulled over Tuesday afternoon in Rocky River, Ohio — on Cleveland’s west side — while driving on Interstate 90. An incident report said officers smelled marijuana in the car. Hunt was cited for speeding only and released. There was no drug charge and no indication of how fast he was driving.
LSU extends coach Orgeron
BATON ROUGE, La — LSU coach Ed Orgeron has agreed to a new contract extension worth more than $7 million annually and which runs through the 2026 season, the university announced on Friday.
The new six-year agreement comes on the heels of the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season that concluded earlier this month with a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national title game in New Orleans.
GOLF
Palmer leads after 2 rounds at Farmers
SAN DIEGO — Ryan Palmer had a round as magnificent as the weather at Torrey Pines, making 11 birdies for a 10-under 62 on the North Course to build a two-shot lead over Brandt Snedeker in the Farmers Insurance Open.
Tiger Woods began his day with four putts from 25 feet and wound up with a 71 to be six shots back going into the weekend. Phil Mickelson missed the cut for the second straight week and headed for the practice range. Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, defending champion Justin Rose and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland also missed the cut.
BASKETBALL
Bulls’ Markkanen out 4-6 weeks
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss four to six weeks because of an injured right hip. The Bulls said Friday the 7-footer from Finland had an MRI a day earlier.
BASEBALL
Mets introduce Rojas as manager
NEW YORK — Luis Rojas began his tenure as manager of the New York Mets by thanking his famous father, Felipe Alou. Rojas was introduced by the Mets on Friday as the replacement for Carlos Beltrán, whose tenure was cut short last week after just 84 days.
Rojas had been the Mets quality control coach last year and was elevated after the newly hired Beltrán was implicated for his role as a player in 2017 in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.