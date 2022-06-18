NEW YORK — The NFL in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame will hold its second annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and fifth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit next week.
The three-day event begins Tuesday with programs in the league’s Los Angeles office and virtually.
“The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and a steadfast commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations.
“With the in-person engagement participants will be exposed to the experienced coach and seasoned football personnel. They will have the opportunity to gain insight from these leaders in the football community.”
Front office personnel and coaches around the league have an opportunity to experience professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives.
The GM Forum will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners and front office personnel including: Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior director of football research Jacqueline Davidson; Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder James “Shack” Harris; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch; Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay and Newsome, executive vice president of the Baltimore Ravens.
Commanders fined for excessive contact
A person with knowledge of the decision said the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the league did not announce the disciplinary move.
The fine, which was first reported by ESPN, applies to coach Ron Rivera, who was incensed by one particular hit during organized team activities to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team.
NFL suspends Giants’ Hilliard for PEDs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The NFL has suspended New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Hilliard will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Giants’ active roster on Sept. 19, following the team’s game against Carolina.
BASEBALL
Angels 3B Rendon to miss rest of season
SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo surgery for a right wrist injury and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Friday. Rendon reaggravated a previous injury to the wrist during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has not played since.
BASKETBALL
Davidson’s McKillop retires after 33 seasons
Bob McKillop watched his former star player Stephen Curry closely as he celebrated winning another NBA championship with tears. It felt like a timely bit of reassurance for the longtime Davidson men’s basketball coach as he prepared to announce his retirement.
McKillop’s 33-year run at the small private school of fewer than 2,000 students north of Charlotte, N.C., included coaching the eventual NBA star with the Wildcats before Curry became a household name. It also included becoming one of the most respected voices in Division I men’s basketball on the way to 634 wins and 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament.
AUTO RACING
Bowyer involved in fatal crash
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Former NASCAR driver and Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer struck and killed a pedestrian on a highway in southwest Missouri earlier this month, police said.
The crash occurred June 5 on an exit ramp off of U.S 54 near Osage Beach, Mo., according to a crash report from Lake Ozark police. Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kan., stopped immediately after the collision and called 911, police said. The woman, 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, died at the scene.
PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING
WWE CEO McMahon to step down
Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization.
McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment said Friday, and named McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, as interim CEO and chairwoman.
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that WWE was investigating an alleged $3 million payment from McMahon to a departing female employee following a consensual affair.
