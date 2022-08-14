EDMONTON, Alberta — Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship.
Matt Coronato, Red Savage and Sasha Pastujov also scored for the defending champion Americans. Andrew Oke stopped 11 shots in the first two periods and Remington Keopple made four saves in the third.
“We knew we had to get off to a good start today,” U.S. coach Nate Leaman said. “Our schedule was different today, and it was important for us to adjust quickly. I’m happy with how the team started the first period and kept it rolling.”
The U.S. will finish Group A play today against Sweden.
At night, Canada beat the Czech Republic, 5-1, to improve to 3-0 in Group A. Captain Mason McTavish scored twice, Kent Johnson lacrosse-style goal and added an assist, Greig Ridly and Tyson Foerester also scored and Dylan Garand made 22 saves.
FOOTBALL
Jets QB Wilson to miss 2-4 weeks
NEW YORK — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets appear to have avoided a preseason nightmare.
Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, according to a person with knowledge of the injury. The person told The Associated Press the timeline for how long Wilson is sidelined will be determined by an arthroscopic procedure to repair the meniscus — the schedule for which is pending a second medical opinion.
Brissett jumps Watson on Browns’ depth chart
CLEVELAND — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s depth chart. Maybe for a while.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense starting Sunday, a move necessitated by Watson’s pending suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations.
Watson, who made his debut with the Browns by starting Friday’s exhibition win over Jacksonville, has been the No. 1 quarterback throughout training camp.
Titans swap out pair of players
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players Saturday, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells.
The Titans also waived defensive back Terrell Bonds and wide receiver Brandon Lewis.
Browns’ Harris likely to miss season
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris will likely need season-ending surgery on his right knee that was injured on the second play of the exhibition opener against Jacksonville on Friday night.
Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any details on Harris’ injury or test results. He said surgery was “likely” but that the team is continuing to gather information before finalizing plans.
Irish lose WR Davis, name starting QB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee.
Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3.
The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to start at slot receiver for the Fighting Irish, was injured during Friday’s practice. Davis missed the final month of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, but was still third on the team in yards receiving with 386 on 27 catches.
GOLF
Ferguson leads by 3 in Northern Ireland
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — Ewen Ferguson of Scotland extended his lead to three strokes by shooting 2-under 68 in the third round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational on Saturday.
Ferguson, who won the Qatar Masters in March, set up the chance of a second win on the European tour with a controlled round which featured four birdies and two bogeys at Galgorm Castle Golf Club.
TENNIS
Hurkacz tops Ruud in Montreal semifinals
MONTREAL — Eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, on Saturday in the National Bank Open semifinals.
He will face either Pablo Carreno Busta or Daniel Evans in the final.
Halep reaches Toronto final
TORONTO — Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, on Saturday.
Halep will face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 6-4, 7-6 (7) winner over 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.