Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he is pledging $1 million "to improve our police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy in our country."
Prescott made the pledge at the end of a lengthy statement on Instagram in his first public comments over widespread unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd. The handcuffed black man died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.
Prescott wrote that he had respect for law enforcement officers but implored them to "hold your own accountable." He said he viewed the "protests and riots in our streets as a form of strength" in the effort to raise awareness of racial injustice.
The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year said he was having a difficult time without football during the pandemic. Prescott also publicly acknowledged the recent death of his older brother, Jace Prescott, for the first time. The 31-year-old former offensive lineman at Northwestern State in Louisiana died in April.
Prescott isn't participating in the Cowboys' virtual offseason program because he hasn't signed the $31 million one-year contract that goes with the franchise tag. The sides have until July 15 to reach a deal on a long-term contract. The two-time Pro Bowler just finished a four-year rookie contract that paid Prescott $2 million in the final season.
ESPN2 to televise live college games
Players from all levels of college baseball are set to compete in the three-day, four-team Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational in Bryan, Texas. ESPN2 will televise two games Thursday night. Games on Friday and Saturday are pay-per-view.
The players, coaches, umpires and other event staff arrived in Bryan on Monday and were tested for COVID-19. They are being quarantined at a hotel through Saturday and allowed outside only to go to and from the ballpark.
The players were split into four teams and are mostly from Division I schools, but junior colleges and NAIA schools also are represented. Among the coaches are former major leaguers LaTroy Hawkins and Drew Sutton.
Runners out to break treadmill record
Sara Hall, Tyler Andrews and other elite distance runners will try to break treadmill world records this weekend as part of a virtual road race to raise money for a coronavirus relief program.
Called the "Chaski Challenge," the event features 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) and 50-kilometer (31.1) distances as well as a team relay. Runners have 24 hours starting Friday to post a time on their treadmill or outside if permitted. There will also be a live broadcast for the "Festival of Records" event Saturday in which elite athletes chase after seven world records.
The marks range from the men's and women's treadmill half marathon records to a 100-kilometer (62.1) treadmill attempt. Among those planning to compete in the events are Hall, ultra-marathoner Michael Wardian, British distance runner Adam Holland and U.S. Olympic marathon trials qualifier Regina Lopez. A Zoom screen will help keep track of the progress along with a live tracker visualization app. There will also be an announcer.
MLS eyes summer return
Major League Soccer players have approved a new collective bargaining agreement that will allow for the league to return this summer with a tournament in Florida.
The Major League Soccer Players Association announced the ratification of the CBA on Wednesday morning. Players had approved economic concessions for this season, including across-the-board salary cuts last weekend. The league countered the proposal from the players and set a Wednesday deadline for ratification.
Iowa State part-timer tests positive
A part-time student worker in the Iowa State athletic department has tested positive for COVID-19 and four athletes are experiencing symptoms.
ISU says the student worker notified the athletic department of the positive test last weekend.
The four athletes from two sports began experiencing symptoms after being in close contact with individuals outside the athletic department who have been infected. Those athletes are in quarantine and awaiting test results.
Athletic director Jamie Pollard says "the potential for infections and positive test results has always been very real for an organization like ours and we've been thorough and diligent in planning for such incidents."
The Big 12 is allowing Iowa State and other conference schools to have football players return June 15 for voluntary workouts.
NHRA to resume in July at Indianapolis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NHRA drag racing will resume its season in July with back-to-back events at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis with limited spectators allowed.
The events will be run on July 11-12 and July 18-19 and admission offers will be extended to NHRA members and 2020 U.S. Nationals ticket holders.
BASEBALL
Pirates' Archer out for the season
PITTSBURGH — Chris Archer won't pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020, and his time with the club may be over.
The 31-year-old right-hander had surgery Tuesday in St. Louis with Dr. Robert Thompson to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. Archer will not be available this season if Major League Baseball finds a way to put together a truncated schedule.
Pirates director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Archer reported discomfort in the neck/shoulder area on his right side in March shortly before spring training was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Archer remained on a throwing program when he went home but symptoms continued to linger.
Tomczyk estimated Archer will need six-to-eight months of rehabilitation. Archer's absence this season is another blow to a starting rotation already missing ace Jameson Taillon, who will miss all of 2020 while recovering from a second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.
FOOTBALL
Chargers re-sign defensive lineman Damion Square
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Defensive lineman Damion Square has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, the franchise said Wednesday. Square will be going into his eighth season in the league and seventh with the Chargers. He has appeared in every game the past three seasons, including 15 starts.
