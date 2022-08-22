Nolan Arenado hit a two-run single in the seventh inning and finished with three RBIs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals stretch their winning streak to seven games with a 6-4 victory Sunday at Arizona.
Trailing 4-3, the Cardinals loaded the bases in the seventh after pinch-hitter Albert Pujols singled off Joe Mantiply (1-4) and Kevin Ginkel hit Paul Goldschmidt with a pitch. Arenado, who had a run-scoring single in the first inning, lined a single to right-center to put St. Louis up 5-4.
Jake Woodford (2-0) allowed a hit in 1 1/3 innings and Giovanny Gallegos worked a perfect ninth for his 12th save to complete the NL Central-leading Cardinals’ seventh sweep this season.
Lars Nootbaar hit his first career leadoff homer and Tommy Edman added a run-scoring single for the Cardinals.
Mets 10, Phillies 9 — At Philadelphia: Reliever Nate Fisher pitched three scoreless innings in his major league debut, Mark Canha hit two homers and drove in five runs and New York rallied past Philadelphia.
Dodgers 10, Marlins 3 — At Los Angeles: Rookie Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday by getting the best of a matchup with All-Star and Cy Young Award candidate Sandy Alcantara in Los Angeles’ win over Miami. Pepiot held the Marlins to two runs on four hits as Los Angeles won its ninth consecutive home game.
Giants 9, Rockies 8 (11 innings) — At Denver: Wilmer Flores delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, Evan Longoria had a grand slam among his three hits and San Francisco averted a series sweep.
Reds 9, Pirates 5 — At Pittsburgh: Jake Fraley had three RBIs and scored four times in Cincinnati’s win over Pittsburgh.
Padres 2, Nationals 1 — At San Diego: Josh Bell hit a two-run homer and Sean Manaea pitched seven strong innings as San Diego beat Washington to earn a series split.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2 — At New York: Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and New York got a desperately needed win to avoid a four-game sweep. The AL East-leading Yankees won for just the 10th time in 30 games since the All-Star break. They top the division by eight games over Toronto.
Rays 3, Royals 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, leading Tampa Bay past Kansas City. The Rays have won seven of nine, and held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games.
Tigers 4, Angels 0 — At Detroit: Eduardo Rodriguez pitched five shutout innings in his return to Detroit in a win over Los Angeles. The Tigers’ Riley Greene had a 448-foot homer on the first pitch he saw from Angels starter Shohei Ohtani (10-8) — the longest home run Ohtani has allowed in the majors. Ohtani left the game with a stomach virus after four innings.
Rangers 7, Twins 0 — At Minneapolis: Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for the shutout for Texas.
Athletics 5, Mariners 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Shea Langeliers got three hits, including Oakland’s first triple after an 81-game drought in a win over Seattle. No team in major league history had gone longer without a triple since 1901 until Langeliers, a catcher, hit an RBI drive in the eighth inning. He had two triples this season in Triple-A.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 5, Braves 4 — At Atlanta: Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by his home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth and Houston beat the Braves to avoid a three-game sweep. The Braves started Ozuna in left field, and the embattled left fielder was booed each time he came to the plate after getting charged for DUI on Friday.
Orioles 5, Red Sox 3 — At Williamsport, Penn.: Jorge Mateo hit a bases-clearing double to put Baltimore ahead, 5-2, in the bottom of the ninth inning at the Little League World Series Classic. Franchy Cordero and Xander Bogaerts homered for Boston.
