Cardinals Diamondbacks Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado hits an RBI-single against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix. The Cardinals won, 6-4, to extend their winning streak to seven games.

 Rick Scuteri The Associated Press

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run single in the seventh inning and finished with three RBIs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals stretch their winning streak to seven games with a 6-4 victory Sunday at Arizona.

Trailing 4-3, the Cardinals loaded the bases in the seventh after pinch-hitter Albert Pujols singled off Joe Mantiply (1-4) and Kevin Ginkel hit Paul Goldschmidt with a pitch. Arenado, who had a run-scoring single in the first inning, lined a single to right-center to put St. Louis up 5-4.

