After an exhausting 16-hour drive home to begin his first offseason as a professional athlete, Calvin Harris started to feel the itch to get back to work after about a day of rest and relaxation.
That first taste of Minor League Baseball provided all the motivation he needed to hit the gym.
Harris, a 6-foot, 215-pound left-handed hitting catcher from Peosta, Iowa, played 34 games across two levels in August and September after the Chicago White Sox selected him in the fourth round, 116th overall, in the Major League Baseball Draft. The placement of the draft at the All-Star break affords teams the opportunity to ease players into pro ball.
In Harris’ case, he started with a July mini-camp at team’s Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte, N.C., and two weeks in the Arizona Complex League before landing with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers of the Class A Carolina League for the final six weeks of the season. University of Mississippi teammate Jacob Gonzalez, the first-round pick of the White Sox, took the same path.
“It was only a month and a half or two months, but I felt really good about the experience,” Harris said. “It was good to get accustomed to the everyday routine, adjust to the schedule of Minor League Baseball and just get my feet wet a little bit. I struggled at the plate for a couple of weeks there, but in a way that’s good because I know what I need to work on heading into the offseason so I’m better prepared for spring training.
“I really liked having that two-week onboarding process out in Arizona before we went to Kannapolis, because, as soon as we got to Kannapolis, we were playing right away and we were a part of the team. I’m really glad I had all of those experiences so I know what to expect for next year.”
Harris singled in his first professional at-bat against the Los Angeles Angels prospects and went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in four games in the Arizona Complex League before being assigned to Kannapolis. He batted .241 (26-for-108) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and 19 RBIs in 30 games for the Cannon Ballers, whose season ended last Sunday. Defensively, he threw out 10 baserunners between the two levels.
The Carolina League included three other former Dubuque County standout players — Texas Rangers prospects Ian Moller and Tommy Specht for the Down East Wood Ducks and J.J. Reimer, the hitting coach for the Milwaukee Brewers’ affiliate, the Carolina MudCats.
Harris, an all-College World Series performer as a right fielder on Ole Miss’ national championship team in 2022, took over the Rebels’ full-time catching responsibilities this spring after the Kansas City Royals selected Hayden Dunhurst in the sixth round last summer. Harris earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference accolades as a junior after hitting .321 and leading Ole Miss with 52 runs scored in 54 games this spring. He posted a slugging percentage of .579 with 121 total bases, 12 home runs, 67 hits, 14 doubles, two triples and 46 RBIs — all of which finished top-three on the team.
“We had some guys in our room that wanted to take him in the second round, so we were lucky to land him in the fourth,” White Sox director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley said shortly after the draft. “We’ve been on him since high school. It’s a left-handed bat, it’s power and the defense has always been right. He’s a leader, and his make-up qualities will help the (pitching) staff grow. He’s going to handle a staff.
“He’s a tough kid. He’s a kind kid but he holds people accountable. Leadership, left-handed bat, the power. We think we’ve landed a winner there.”
Harris played for the White Sox entry in the Area Code Games while a Perfect Game All-American in high school. The developmental series allows big league teams the opportunity to get to meet players, provide feedback and track their progress.
“We get to know a lot of these Midwest kids as 15-year-olds, so the runway started back then for Calvin,” Shirley said. “He’s always been a tough kid who is going to compete every day. He has that catcher mentality that can handle the workload, take the beatings and show up every day. And you can count on him. There are guys on the (scouting) staff who think he’s going to be an everyday catcher for the White Sox.”
Harris hoped to hear his name called in the 2020 MLB Draft, just days before his senior season at Western Dubuque High School. But, because of the pandemic, MLB postponed the entire minor league season and reduced the draft to just five rounds.
By contrast, the 2023 draft included 20 rounds.
All of the players who likely would have been drafted out of high school in 2020 became eligible for selection again this year, making this an extremely loaded class.
“This was the last pandemic piece of the puzzle,” Shirley said. “If you weren’t able to be selected or signed to that $20,000 opportunity that was presented (to players) after that (2020) draft, you went to school. This draft had some depth, because the numbers were just different. Major League Baseball didn’t get a full opportunity to scrape the high school talent away (in 2020).
“And, obviously, when you look at the 2020 draft, we had, what, a month to scout? So, being comfortable with high school players in that arena was tricky. There was a little less time to evaluate them, so you had more players on campus who were available to the opportunity to be drafted in the 2023 draft.”
The experience paid dividends for Harris, who established himself on the national scene at the College World Series. A year later, he became the sixth Rebel catcher drafted in the first 10 rounds since 2016 and the highest since Minnesota took Stuart Turner at No. 78 in 2013.
“I’m incredibly grateful because they do an amazing job at Ole Miss in preparing you for pro ball, specifically as a catcher,” Harris said. “They’re hard on their catchers, which is one of the main reasons I went there. I wanted to get better, and you do that by being around guys with a lot of experience in pro ball.
“We had four guys drafted and one sign as a free agent off this year’s team, which speaks to Ole Miss’ ability to help guys get to the next level. To be honest, pro ball is a lot like weekend series in the SEC. In some ways, you have a lot less leeway in college ball, so you learn to handle that pressure.”
Ole Miss embraces its pro alumni, too, by welcoming former players to use the baseball facilities at Swayze Field while the current players attend classes. Harris and teammate Kemp Alderman, a Miami Marlins draft pick, often trained with former Rebels standouts Thomas Dillard (Milwaukee Brewers), Grae Kessinger (Houston Astros) and Cooper Johnson (Cincinnati Reds) at the Oxford, Miss., facility in recent seasons.
“When I got drafted, one of the first guys I called was Tim Elko, just to ask about the process and what to expect,” Harris said of his former Ole Miss teammate, who plays at Double-A Birmingham in the White Sox organization. “It’s beneficial to have guys in the program you can talk to about pro ball. But the biggest thing is seeing how they go about their business when it comes to working out. You learn what they focus on, what their keys are when they hit or, in my case, when they’re catching. It helps a ton to have those resources you can turn to.”
Harris will spend roughly two weeks at home before reporting to the White Sox complex in Arizona for the tail end of instructional league play. The team’s performance camp, which focuses on strength and conditioning programs as well as nutrition, follows in October. Harris also plans to spend time in Oxford prior to leaving for spring training.
After training locally with Michael Zweifel for years and now Jakob Kirman, Harris doesn’t expect many curveballs from the White Sox offseason program.
“When I went down to school, I realized how far ahead I was from everybody else when it came to strength and conditioning, agility and just being an athlete because of training with Mike, and he did a great job of passing that knowledge onto Jakob,” Harris said. “Their programs are identical. They’re both very good, and it’s a proven formula to create better athletes. You look at the athletes coming out of the Dubuque area now, they’re steps ahead of a lot of places, and it’s thanks to those guys.”