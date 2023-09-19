7262023-HarrisCalvin1.jpg
Peosta, Iowa, native Calvin Harris competes in an Arizona Complex League game for the Chicago White Sox. He recently completed his first season in professional baseball after a stellar three-year career at the University of Mississippi.

 Jerry Espinoza Special to the Telegraph Herald

After an exhausting 16-hour drive home to begin his first offseason as a professional athlete, Calvin Harris started to feel the itch to get back to work after about a day of rest and relaxation.

That first taste of Minor League Baseball provided all the motivation he needed to hit the gym.

