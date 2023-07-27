Packers Training Camp Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love drops back to pass during a mini camp practice session in June.

 Morry Gash

GREEN BAY, Wis. — On the night before his first training camp workout as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback, Jordan Love received some advice from his four-time MVP predecessor.

Love said Wednesday that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers texted him the previous evening. When the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets the week of the draft, it cleared the way for Love to take over as Green Bay’s first-team quarterback.

