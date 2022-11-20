Michigan survived a pair of scares.
Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left, lifting the third-ranked Wolverines to a 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday.
Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) played much of the second half without star running back Blake Corum, who hurt his left knee after being tackled just before halftime and had only one carry in the second half.
X-rays, though, gave coach Jim Harbaugh and his players a sense of relief.
“Structurally good, which is great news,” Harbaugh said.
The Wolverines will now turn their attention to playing rival and second-ranked Ohio State on the road, where they have not won since 2000 with a spot in the Big Ten champinship game at stake and College Football Playoff implications.
“We’ve been preparing for this the whole year,” defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said.
The Fighting Illini (7-4, 5-3) took a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter on Chase Brown’s 37-yard touchdown run. But they couldn’t build on it.
With a chance to run out the clock and a one-point lead, they had to punt to Michigan late in the game. The Illini failed to hold on and beat a top-three team for the first time since knocking off top-ranked Ohio State in 2007.
Brown finished with 140 yards rushing and two scores on 29 carries. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was 21 of 30 for 178 yards.
No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6 — At Lexington, Ky.: Kenny McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and Georgia withstood Kentucky’s fourth-quarter rally for its second consecutive unbeaten season in the Southeastern Conference.
No. 2 Ohio State 43, Maryland 30 — At College Park, Md.: Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of Ohio State’s victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan.
No. 4 TCU 29, Baylor 28 — At Waco, Texas: Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, and TCU beat Baylor, scoring nine points in the final 2:07 to avoid another potential playoff-busting loss on the banks of the Brazos River.
No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Jase McClellan rushed for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns and Jermaine Burton caught a pair of scoring passes from Bryce Young during Alabama’s win over Austin Peay.
No. 9 Clemson 40, Miami 10 — At Clemson, S.C.: DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Clemson wrapped up an undefeated ACC regular season and won its 40th straight at home by beating Miami.
No. 11 Penn State 55, Rutgers 10 — At Piscataway, N.J.: Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and Penn State scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return in beating Rutgers.
Navy 17, No. 17 UCF 14 — At Orlando, Fla.: Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat UCF without completing a pass.
No. 18 Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0 — At South Bend, Ind.: Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had three interceptions, the Notre Dame defense forced two fumbles and the Fighting Irish scored on their first eight possessions to beat Boston College.
No. 19 Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and Kansas State moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia.
No. 20 Florida State 49, Louisiana 17 — At Tallahassee, Fla.: Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward each had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and Florida State ran for 251 yards, routing Louisiana.
No. 22 Cincinnati 23, Temple 3 — At Philadelphia: Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and Cincinnati beat Temple to move closer to the American Athletic Conference championship game.
No. 25 Oregon State 31, Arizona State 7 — At Tempe, Ariz.: Damien Martinez ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon State’s win over Arizona State.
