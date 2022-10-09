MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The NFL’s concussion protocol was followed after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month, the NFL and NFL Players Association concluded in a joint investigation.
The parties released a joint statement on their findings Saturday.
“The outcome in this case was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted,” the statement said.
As a result, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to modify the league’s concussion protocol to include the term “ataxia.” In the statement, they defined ataxia as “abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue.”
Ataxia replaced the term “gross motor instability” and has been added to the list of symptoms that would prohibit a player from returning to the game. The others are confusion, amnesia and loss of consciousness.
In the first half of the Sept. 25 game against Buffalo, Tagovailoa took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano, which caused him to slam to the ground. He appeared disoriented afterward and stumbled as he tried to get to his feet.
Tagovailoa was immediately taken to the locker room and taken through the NFL’s concussion protocol, after which he was cleared of any head injury. He started the third quarter, drawing criticism from viewers about why he was allowed to return to the game.
Chiefs WR Smith-Shuster questionable
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was limited in practice Saturday after his hamstring tightened up, leaving one of Patrick Mahomes’ top weapons questionable for Kansas City’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
The Chiefs have a number of lingering injuries, including the sprained ankle that will keep kicker Harrison Butker out for the fourth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid will turn to fill-in kicker Matthew Wright, who was perfect on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals in last week’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Titans place WR Burks on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans placed their first-round draft pick Treylon Burks on injured reserve Saturday with an injured left toe, ensuring the wide receiver won’t be back until mid-November at the earliest.
Burks was carted to the locker room in last week’s win at Indianapolis, and the 18th pick overall out of Arkansas did not practice all week. Coach Mike Vrabel already ruled Burks out Friday.
This move gives Tennessee (2-2) 11 players on injured reserve a month into the season. Burks ranks second on the Titans behind veteran Robert Woods with 10 catches for 129 yards.
BASKETBALL
Young leads Hawks past Bucks in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Trae Young scored 31 points, playing only in the first half, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 118-109 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in the second of two games in Abu Dhabi.
Young connected on 11 of 15 shots. He also handed out six assists over 20 minutes.
Lindell Wiggington led Milwaukee with 16 points. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 15 points, while Jrue Holiday added 12 points, four assists and four rebounds in 18 minutes.
BASEBALL
Verlander to start Game 1 for Astros
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was a forgone conclusion the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner will start that game, and manager Dusty Baker made it official Saturday.
The Astros worked out at Minute Maid Park as they wait to play the Seattle Mariners in the AL Division Series.
Walker replaces Rodriguez on Mets roster
NEW YORK — Taijuan Walker replaced injured reliever Joely Rodríguez on the New York Mets’ wild-card series roster ahead of Game 2 against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Rodríguez was 2-4 with a 4.47 ERA in 55 appearances this season. He did not pitch in Friday night’s 7-1 loss to San Diego in the series opener at Citi Field.
AUTO RACING
Allmendinger still undefeated on Roval
CONCORD, N.C. — It took two overtimes Saturday for AJ Allmendinger to remain undefeated on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway and seize the momentum for the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs.
Allmendinger has won four consecutive races on the hybrid road course/oval, as well as back-to-back races following last week’s win at Talladega Superspeedway.
Allmendinger retook the lead on the first overtime restart by passing leader Ty Gibbs, then made it stick when another caution forced a second overtime and another two-lap shootout.
