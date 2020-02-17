Kathleen Doyle scored 22 points and No. 17 Iowa ran its winning streak at home to 34 with a 97-71 win over Wisconsin in front of 9,500 fans on Sunday.
McKenna Warnock added 20 points and Monika Czinano 19 on a combined 14-of-19 shooting for the Hawkeyes (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten Conference), who won the first matchup, 85-78, last month.
“Growing up around Wisconsin basketball, and then going to its rival school, is a big deal,” said Warnock, a freshman from Monona Grove, Wis. “It was exciting to play them, they are always fun to play.”
Makenzie Meyer added 13 points for Iowa, which shot 55% (34 of 62) to bounce back from a 93-59 loss at Maryland in a showdown for first place.
Imani Lewis scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Wisconsin (11-15, 3-12), which has lost 22 straight in the series. The Badgers only shot 34% (25 of 74).
Iowa was 10 of 17 in the first quarter, when they had a 12-2 run, and Wisconsin 5 of 19 to fall behind 28-16. The Hawkeyes led 51-38 at the half and 74-58 entering the fourth quarter, when they closed it out scoring the last 12 points.
“We won every quarter and had four people in double figures; I like that balance,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We shot the ball well from every area.
“Bouncing back from Thursday (a 93-59 loss at Maryland), we needed that great fan support. For that many people to come and support us, we were thrilled and can’t thank our fans enough.”
TCU 82, Iowa State 72 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Iowa State (15-9, 7-6 Big 12) saw its three-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of TCU (18-5, 9-3 Big 12). Iowa State was led by Adriana Camber, who finished with a season-best 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. Kristin Scott chipped in with her seventh-straight game in double figures with 16 points, while Ashley Joens notched her third double-double in four games with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
MEN
No. 4 San Diego State 72, Boise State 55 — At Boise, Idaho: The Aztecs improved to 26-0 and 15-0 in the Mountain West with the blowout victory. Malachi Flynn scored 22 points as all five San Diego State players scored in double figures. San Diego State has won its last 10 road games, while. Boise State saw an 11-game home winning streak come to an end.
No. 15 Villanova 76, Temple 56 —At Philadelphia: Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 29 points to lead Villanova to a comeback victory over Philadelphia rival Temple. Jermaine Samuels added 13 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10 for Villanova (19-6), which won its seventh straight game over Temple while finishing 4-0 in the Big 5. Quinton Rose scored 22 points and Nate Pierre-Louis had 16 for Temple (13-12).
Drake 85, Evansville 80 — At Des Moines: Anthony Murphy posted career highs, scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for Drake. Evansville led 40-34 at halftime before Drake (17-10, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference) started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Sam Cunliffe’s 3-pointer with a minute to go brought the Purple Aces (9-18, 0-14) within 72-76 but the Bulldogs made all eight of their foul shots in the last 46 seconds. Roman Penn scored 19, Liam Robbins 15 and Garrett Sturtz 11 for Drake, which ended a two-game losing streak. The Bulldogs are at .500 in their last eight games.
Loyola 82, Northern Iowa 73 (OT) — At Chicago: The Panthers fell to 22-4 overall and 11-3 in the MVC with the overtime loss Saturday night. AJ Green led the Panthers with 19 points, Austin Phyfe recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 17 rebounds and 12 points, and Trae Berhow added 13 points, seven rebounds and one steal. Western Dubuque grad Spencer Haldeman contributed 16 points and five rebounds for UNI.