NEW YORK — The NFL suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were suspended six games.
Cephus, Moore and Toney are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season, and may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
Berryhill and Williams were suspended for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games. They are eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games., and their suspensions will take effect at the final roster cutdown.
In a release, the NFL said that a “league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”
The Lions released Cephus and Moore on Friday.
BASEBALL
Marlins place Rogers on IL
CLEVELAND — The Miami Marlins placed pitcher Trevor Rogers on the 15-day injured list with a left biceps strain Friday. Rogers left Wednesday’s start against San Francisco after allowing hits to the first two batters in the fourth inning and throwing 22 pitches. He was charged with one run in three innings.
Dodgers’ Grove to injured list
CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Michael Grove on the 15-day injured list on Friday with a right groin strain. Los Angeles also selected the contract of right-hander Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Ryan Pepiot, who is coming back from a left oblique strain, was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.
BASKETBALL
Raptors fire coach Nurse
TORONTO — Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri didn’t see a lot to like this season as his team struggled to a .500 finish and a disappointing play-in defeat.
So Ujiri kicked off an offseason of change “on all fronts” on Friday by firing Nick Nurse, who led Toronto to its first and only NBA title four years ago.
Nurse went 227-163 in his five seasons as coach in Toronto, where his .582 winning percentage ranks as the best of any coach in Raptors history. He also spent five years as an assistant to former Raptors coach Dwane Casey before taking over the top job.
Clippers’ Leonard to sit again
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 4 for the Clippers against the Phoenix Suns, leaving Los Angeles without its superstar for a second straight playoff game. Leonard has a right knee sprain, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 today in Los Angeles.
Embiid to miss Game 4
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid will sit out because of a sprained right knee when the Philadelphia 76ers try to complete a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets today. The 76ers added the All-Star center to the injury report Friday night, a night after he was limping multiple times during their 102-97 victory in Game 3.
GOLF
Clark/Hossler lead at Zurich
AVONDALE, La. — Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler shot a 5-under 67 in alternate-shot play on Friday to maintain a one-shot lead through the second round of the Zurich Classic.
