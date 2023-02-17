NEW YORK — Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as the one of the country’s most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.
McCarver’s death was announced by baseball’s Hall of Fame, which said he died Thursday morning due to heart failure in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was with his family.
Among the few players to appear in major league games during four decades, McCarver was a two-time All Star who worked closely with two future Hall of Fame pitchers: The tempestuous Bob Gibson, whom McCarver caught for St. Louis in the 1960s, and the introverted Steve Carlton, McCarver’s fellow Cardinal in the ‘60s and a Philadelphia Phillies teammate in the 1970s.
He switched to television soon after retiring in 1980 and called 24 World Series for ABC, CBS and Fox, a record for a baseball analyst on television.
“I think there is a natural bridge from being a catcher to talking about the view of the game and the view of the other players,” McCarver told the Hall in 2012, the year he and Joe Buck were given the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting. “It is translating that for the viewers. One of the hard things about television is staying contemporary and keeping it simple for the viewers.”
Carlos Beltrán joins Mets front office
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Carlos Beltrán is joining the Mets as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler, his first work with a team since he lost his job as New York’s manager for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.
Beltrán was hired on Nov. 1, 2019, to replace Mickey Callaway as Mets manager. The Mets announced Beltrán’s departure the following Jan. 16 without his managing a game.
BASKETBALL
Celtics name Joe Mazzulla head coach
BOSTON — Joe Mazzulla has been so steady guiding the Celtics through a franchise-shaking crisis that their turbulent offseason has taken a back seat to their championship aspirations.
The team rewarded him by turning a temporary opportunity of a lifetime into a permanent one. Boston named Mazzulla its full-time head coach on Thursday, removing the interim tag he had held since stepping in for Ime Udoka in the preseason.
Giannis sets assists mark, Bucks beat Bulls
CHICAGO — Giannis Antetokounmpo broke Milwaukee’s career assists record before leaving the game because of a sprained right wrist, and the Bucks won their 12th straight, beating Chicago, 112-100. Brook Lopez scored a season-high 33 points. Jevon Carter had 22, and Jrue Holiday added 15 points and nine assists.
Beal, Wizards rally past Wolves
MINNEAPOLIS — Bradley Beal had 13 of his 35 points over the final 4 1/2 minutes to help Washington polish off their rally from a 20-point first-quarter deficit to beat Minnesota, 114-106.
FOOTBALL
Brady-less Bucs hire Dave Canales as OC
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay is counting on Dave Canales to help the Buccaneers remain relevant following Tom Brady’s retirement.
The former Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach was hired as the Bucs’ offensive coordinator Thursday, replacing Byron Leftwich.
Leftwich was fired last month after four seasons — the last three working with Brady, who announced his retirement Feb. 1 after leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl title two years ago, three playoff berths and a pair of NFC South division titles.
HOCKEY
Jerrard, former NHL assistant, dies at 57
Paul Jerrard, one of the few Black assistant coaches in the NHL during his three stints in the league over the past two decades, has died, the University of Nebraska-Omaha announced Thursday. He was 57.
An athletic department spokesperson said Jerrard’s wife informed the school he died Wednesday at a hospital in Omaha. Jerrard spent the past five seasons on Omaha coach Mike Gabinet’s staff.
GOLF
Woods brings buzz, Homa takes early lead
LOS ANGELES — The scene was similar to the last time Tiger Woods played against the world’s best, minus the size and the history. Fans packed onto every balcony on every level of the Riviera clubhouse Thursday, all of them straining for a glimpse.
Woods made the Genesis Invitational feel like must-see golf in his first competition since the British Open at St. Andrews last summer.
That meant missing another California native, Max Homa, close out his round with three straight birdies for a 7-under 64 and a one-shot lead among early starters. Jon Rahm opened with a 65 as he bids to return to No. 1 in the world.
