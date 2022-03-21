Lexi Donarski scored 20 points and third-seeded Iowa State raced to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2010 with a 67-44 win over sixth-seeded Georgia on Sunday night in Ames, Iowa.
Emily Ryan had 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Cyclones (28-6), and Ashley Joens added 12 points and grabbed ten rebounds.
“Sometimes in life you earn things, and you get it,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “Well, this group earned it. They got it and it's pretty damn sweet.”
Jenna Staiti led Georgia (21-10) with 16 points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs shot 30.6% from the floor and never had a lead.
“Georgia is a really talented team and so it all started with defense,” Donarski said. “We had to set the tone, especially defensively really early, and that just pushed us forward on offense."
Iowa State opened the game with an 11-0 run, capped by a jumper from Joens. Ryan, who made four of her first five shots, hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Cyclones a 17-7 advantage. A 3 from Joens pushed the margin to 21-7.
“We knew coming out strong tonight was huge for us, don't let them get any momentum,” Ryan said. “I thought we did a good job of not letting them go on any big runs.”
Georgia shot just 3 of 16 in the first quarter and 8 of 31 in the first half (26%). It also committed eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
Iowa State finished with a 45-38 advantage on the boards despite Georgia's height advantage with the 6-foot-4 duo of Staiti and Jillian Hollingshead.
“They did what they do well, and we didn't have an answer for it,” Bulldogs coach Joni Taylor said. “We knew that taking away the 3 was going to be really important and winning the rebound battle was going to be important. We didn't do either one of those things.”
Iowa State will make its sixth Sweet 16 appearance, all under Fennelly. The Cyclones' last Elite Eight appearance came in 2009, when they lost to Stanford 74-53. Iowa State's last Sweet 16 trip in 2010 resulted in a 74-36 loss to No. 1 Connecticut.
Iowa State set a new school mark for wins in a season with their 28th victory Sunday. The Cyclones recorded 27 wins in 1999-00, 2000-01 and 2008-09.
Iowa State advanced to meet Creighton (22-9) in a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
South Carolina 49, Miami 33 — At Columbia, S.C.: Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 16 rebounds for her 26th double-double in a row as top-seeded South Carolina used its strong defense to hold off Miami. The Gamecocks (31-2) again held an opponent without a field goal in the second quarter and Miami (21-13) shot just 24% for the game as South Carolina coach Dawn Staley advanced to her eighth Sweet 16 in nine tournament appearances.
SPOKANE REGION
Maryland 89, Florida Gulf Coast 65 — At College Park, Md.: Diamond Miller scored 24 points as fourth-seeded Maryland used a 19-0 run spanning parts of both halves to pull away from 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast. Angel Reese added 21 points and Ashley Osusu scored 20 for the Terrapins (23-8), who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 10th time under coach Cedar Rapids native Brenda Frese.
Texas 78, Utah 56 — At Austin, Texas: Aaliyah Moore scored 21 points and Texas shut down Utah’s prolific 3-point shooting as the Longhorns earned another trip to the Sweet 16. The Longhorns shot 71% in a blistering first half that opened a 14-point lead, then stretched it as high as 26 in the third quarter.
WICHITA REGION
Louisville 68, Gonzaga 59 — At Louisville, Ky.: Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points and Louisville advanced to the Sweet 16. Playing in front of a loud home crowd for the last time this season, the top-seeded Cardinals (27-4) jumped out to a 14-0 lead less than 4:30 into the game, thanks to a pressure defense that sped up the Bulldogs. The Zags (27-7) not only weathered the storm but also answered with a 12-0 run of their own.
South Dakota 61, Baylor 47 — At Waco, Texas: Hannah Sjerven scored 16 points and Chloe Lamb had 15 as 10th-seeded South Dakota shocked Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time ever. The Coyotes (29-5) scored the game’s first 11 points and led throughout against the 12-time Big 12 regular-season champion Bears, who had won 17 consecutive NCAA tourney games played on their home court since 2011.