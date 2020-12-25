IOWA CITY — Three-time first-team all-Big Ten and former University of Iowa third baseman Keith Noreen passed away on Dec. 19, in Florida, the university announced Thursday. Noreen died from complications of a blood clot in his brain, which led to a stroke. He was 52.
The Barrington, Ill., native played for the Hawkeyes from 1987-90 and he is the only player in program history to earn three first-team all-Big Ten honors. Noreen was also Iowa’s Bob Oldis, Jr., Most Valuable Player in 1988 after hitting .371 and leading the team in triples, walks, and game-winning RBIs.
In 1989, Noreen earned American Baseball Coaches Association all-Region honors after ranking third in the Big Ten in hits, runs and RBIs. He hit .389 with 89 hits (15 doubles) and 62 runs in helping Iowa to a 37-20 overall record and a runner-up Big Ten finish.
As a senior, Noreen guided the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten regular-season title (it is the program’s last regular season crown) and an NCAA regional berth. Iowa finished 38-19 overall as Noreen hit .402 and tied for the conference lead in Big Ten games with 27 runs while ranking in the top five in home runs (six), hits (37), and RBIs (25).
Thirty years following his Hawkeye career, Noreen’s name still litters the Iowa record books. He is the all-time record holder in hits (267), RBIs (193), total bases (441) and game-winning RBIs (27), while ranking second in games played (216) and runs (200).
Pirates trade Bell to Washington
PITTSBURGH — Josh Bell is heading to the Washington Nationals. The Pittsburgh Pirates traded the slugging first baseman to Washington on Thursday for pitching prospects Will Crowe and Eddy Yean.
The 28-year-old Bell was an All-Star in 2019 following a torrid first half in which he hit .302 with 27 home runs and 84 RBIs. That form has been elusive over the last year-plus. Bell hit .233 with 10 home runs during an injury-shortened second half of 2019 and hit just eight homers while batting a career-low .233 in 57 games for the Pirates in 2020.
FOOTBALL
Alabama has 2 of 4 Heisman finalists
Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith along with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York for the trophy presentation that usually comes with being a finalist.
49ers to welcome Kittle back on Saturday
The injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers will be getting star tight end George Kittle back for this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle will be activated off injured reserve before Saturday’s game and see his first action since breaking his foot Nov. 1 against Seattle.
Lions’ Bevell can’t coach Saturday
Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell is the NFL’s first head coach to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols even though he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Lions (5-9) will also be without defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie against Tampa Bay (9-5) on Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Rockets’ Harden in quarantine until today
NEW YORK — James Harden will be in quarantine until today, meaning the Houston Rockets star could be eligible to play Saturday when his team is to finally open its season in Portland. The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game postponed for a variety of coronavirus issues. Among them was Harden declared unavailable to play after the NBA determined he violated the league’s health and safety protocols. Harden was also fined $50,000 by the league.
HOCKEY
NHL believes Canadian teams can play at home
TORONTO — The NHL believes all seven Canadian teams will be able to start the season playing in their home arenas.
NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday the league believes it is clear to play in Canada during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after discussions with the five provincial governments that have NHL teams to try to gain approval to start Jan. 13.
Blackhawks’ Dach out of tourney with injury
CHICAGO — Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach has been ruled out for the world junior championship after he hurt his right wrist during Canada’s exhibition victory over Russia on Wednesday night.