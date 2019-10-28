Drew Brees passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns in his first game in more than five weeks since thumb surgery, and the New Orleans Saints won their sixth straight with a 31-9 victory over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
With few exceptions, Brees was accurate and looked composed even as his pass blocking collapsed, completing 34 of 43 passes.
He was intercepted once, by Patrick Peterson, but was not pressured before throwing that aggressive, risky pass down the left sideline, where fullback Zach Line was double-covered.
The Cardinals were unable to capitalize on that turnover early in the second half, however, and Brees made them pay by leading three touchdown drives after that, ending with passes to running back Latavius Murray, dynamic reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill, and leading receiver Michael Thomas.
Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray completed 19 of 33 passes for 220 yards, but Arizona never found the end zone. Eight of his completions went to Christian Kirk for 79 yards in the receiver’s return from an ankle sprain. Arizona was held to 40 yards rushing and the Saints’ defense held a fifth-straight opponent below 260 total net yards.
Patriots 27, Browns 13 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Tom Brady threw for 259 yards and two touchdown passes and Bill Belichick earned his 300th NFL coaching victory. Belichick sits behind only Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324) on the NFL’s all-time win list. The Patriots improved to 8-0 for the third time in team history and the first time since 2015, when they started 10-0. The Browns (2-5) have lost three straight games.
49ers 51, Panthers 13 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: Tevin Coleman scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half, rookie Nick Bosa had three sacks to go along with an acrobatic interception and San Francisco remained unbeaten with its highest-scoring game in 26 years.
Texans 27, Raiders 24 — At Houston: Deshaun Watson threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter to lift Houston to a win over Oakland. There were about 6½ minutes left when Watson evaded the rush and connected with Darren Fells on a 9-yard scoring toss to put Houston up 27-24 for its first lead of the game.
Eagles 31, Bills 13 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Rookie Miles Sanders scored on a career-best 65-yard touchdown run and Philadelphia snapped a two-game skid with a win over Buffalo. Carson Wentz finished 17 of 24 for 172 and a touchdown passing in a game the Eagles blew open by scoring TDs 83 seconds apart spanning halftime.
Titans 27, Buccaneers 23 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Ryan Tannehill threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with 6:55 left, and Tennessee rallied to beat Tampa Bay for its second straight win.
Rams 24, Bengals 10 — At London: Wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught seven passes for a career-best 220 yards, Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and Los Angeles beat winless Cincinnati to make for another successful trip to London.
Cincinnati fell to 0-8 for the first time since 2008. Darlington, Wis., native and former University of Wisconsin standout Alex Erickson caught six passes for 97 yards.
Colts 15, Broncos 13 — At Indianapolis: Adam Vinatieri made a 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to help Indianapolis rally for a victory over Denver. The NFL’s career scoring leader overcame two earlier misses to keep Indy (5-2) atop the AFC South with its third straight victory.
Seahawks 27, Falcons 20 — At Atlanta: Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes to DK Metcalf, Chris Carson ran for 90 yards and a score, and Seattle beat reeling Atlanta. Seattle led 24-0 at halftime as the Falcons offense floundered early in their first start without quarterback Matt Ryan in 10 years. Ryan’s streak of 154 consecutive regular-season starts ended as he was held out with a sprained right ankle.
Jaguars 29, Jets 15 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Sam Darnold was sacked a career-high eight times and threw three interceptions in the loss New York. He was picked off twice in the fourth quarter, including one that set up Gardner Minshew’s game-sealing score to DJ Chark with a little more than four minutes to play. Minshew completed 22 of 34 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He scrambled for another 32 yards.
Lions 31, Giants 26 — At Detroit: Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes to Kenny Golladay and Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak. The Lions (3-3-1) took a two-TD lead in the first quarter and Stafford’s 41-yard flea flicker to Golladay early in the fourth put them ahead by 12 points.