NASCAR is taking the weekend off after Martin Truex Jr.’s victory at Sonoma moved him into the points lead. All three series will converge on Nashville Superspeedway next weekend.
That puts more attention on the open wheel series. In Formula One, the challenge is to slow two-time defending champion Max Verstappen. He’s won five of seven races this season and 21 of the last 31 overall.
In IndyCar, Josef Newgarden hopes to repeat as the winner at Road America in Wisconsin.
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Last race: Martin Truex Jr. passed Chase Elliott after a final stage restart at Sonoma and easily held off Kyle Busch for his fourth career victory at the track. Truex also assumed the points lead by 13 over William Byron.
Next race: June 25, Nashville, Tennessee.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Last race: Aric Almirola won the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Sonoma, capitalizing on a late restart and an even later mistake by Kyle Larson for the first-ever victory for RSS Racing, his first career road-course victory, his fourth victory overall and first in the series since 2017.
Next race: June 24, Nashville, Tennessee.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Grant Enfinger outran Christian Eckes in a two-lap overtime at World Wide Technology Raceway to become the third multiple race winner of the season.
Fast facts: Max Verstappen leads Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 53 points through seven races and could finish last in the next two races, earning no points, and still lead the standings, with a maximum of 26 points available for each race. Third place Fernando Alonso is 71 points behind.