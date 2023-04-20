NASCAR CUP SERIES
GEICO 500
Site: Talladega, Alabama.
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (FOX).
Track: Talladega Superspeedway.
Race distance: 188 laps, 500 miles.
Last year: Ross Chastain won after starting 19th.
Last race: Kyle Larson made a late two-tire pit stop pay off and held off Joey Logano to win at Martinsville, his second victory in three races.
Fast facts: Larson and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron are the only multiple race winners through nine events. ... Larson led the last 29 laps. ... Logano started at the back of the field after a post-qualifying adjustment to his car and rallied from going a lap down twice in the race. ... Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin finished third and fourth, their first top-five finishes of the season. ... Chase Elliott returned after missing six races because of surgery to repair a broken tibia sustained while snowboarding.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Ag-Pro 300
Site: Talladega, Alabama.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:30 a.m., and qualifying, 4:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Talladega Superspeedway.
Race distance: 113 laps, 300.58 miles.
Last year: Brandon Jones won after starting 12th.
Last race: John Hunter Nemechek led 198 of the 250 laps at Martinsville to record his second victory of the season and his fourth in the series.
Fast facts: Nemechek’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith finished second, followed by Cole Custer, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones. ... There have been 12 different winners in the last 12 Xfinity Series races at Martinsville. ... Nemechek and Berry share the series lead with seven top-10 finishes. ... Nemechek also took over the points lead by 21 over three-time winner Austin Hill.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Corey Heim won both stages and led 82 of the 124 laps run in a rain-shortened event at Martinsville for his first victory of the season.
Next race: May 6, Kansas City, Kansas.
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Two-time defending champion Max Verstappen outran seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton in a three-lap sprint of a race filled with restarts to win for the second time in three races this year and the 18th time in the last 27. The finish was Hamilton’s best in more than a year.
Next race: April 30, Azerbaijan.
INDYCAR
Last race: Pole-sitter Kyle Kirkwood held off Andretti Autosport teammate Romain Grosjean on the downtown streets of Long Beach, California, leading a parade of Honda drivers who swept the top five finishing positions.
Next race: April 30, Birmingham, Alabama.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next event: April 30, Concord, North Carolina.
The Associated Press
