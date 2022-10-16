Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.
As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1). It didn’t take long for the goal posts to go down.
Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winner. Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a game-time decision because of a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs.
Tennessee’s up-tempo offense jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and led, 28-20, at halftime.
No. 1 Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0 — At Athens, Ga.: Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns — his first scoring passes in nearly a month — and Georgia stamped its return to No. 1 with a rout of Vanderbilt.
No. 5 Michigan 41, No. 10 Penn State 17 — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as Michigan pulled away and beat Penn State.
No. 13 TCU 43, No. 8 Oklahoma State 40 (2OT) — At Fort Worth, Texas: Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and TCU beat Oklahoma State in a matchup of the Big 12’s last remaining undefeated teams.
No. 9 Mississippi 48, Auburn 34 — At Oxford, Miss.: Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a win over Auburn.
No. 18 Syracuse 24, No. 15 North Carolina State 9 — At Syracuse, N.Y.: Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II with a pair of touchdown passes, Sean Tucker scored on a 25-yard run late, and Syracuse beat North Carolina State to remain unbeaten and become eligible for the postseason.
Oklahoma 52, No. 19 Kansas 42 — At Norman, Okla.: Dillon Gabriel passed for 403 yards in his first game back after a concussion, and Oklahoma defeated Kansas to end its three-game losing streak.
Georgia Southern 45, No. 25 James Madison 38 — At Statesboro, Ga.: Kyle Vantrease threw four touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Derwin Burgess Jr. with 1:10 remaining, and Georgia Southern spoiled James Madison’s first appearance in the AP Top 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.