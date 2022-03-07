NEW YORK — Major League Baseball reacted angrily to the latest offer by locked-out players when bargaining resumed Sunday, accusing the union of backtracking and showing no sign of a breakthrough to get the derailed season back on track.
The squabbling sides talked for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the lockout, largely restating their positions to each other. Talks broke off Tuesday after nine days of negotiations in Jupiter, Florida, and Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the season for each team, a total of 91 games.
This was the first meeting since then, coming in the first season delayed by labor strife since 1995. Manfred was in the MLB offices Sunday but did not attend the bargaining sessions. The union followed the four-day recess by putting many of its proposals in writing.
Trying to resolve baseball’s second-longest labor stoppage, the sides remained far apart on luxury tax, minimum salaries and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration eligible players. The union lowered its starting point for the bonus pool by $5 million to $80 million but left its proposals for the luxury tax and minimum salary unchanged.
Players declined to publicly respond to MLB but have maintained they withdrew their proposals for expanded free agency and arbitration and decreased revenue sharing while reducing their request on the bonus pool from an original $120 million. They also have offered to agree to uniform and helmet advertising.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Sunday for shoving Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee who was trying to break up the altercation and refusing to participate in its ensuing investigation.
Randle and Johnson were both called for technical fouls after bumping chests and exchanging words in the third quarter of a wild 115-114 victory by the Suns over the Knicks on Friday night. A referee separated the two, but then Randle barreled through the ref to shove Johnson again, which earned the ejection.
GOLF
NAIROBI, Kenya — Ashun Wu of China shot a 6-under 65 in the final round to easily hold off a chasing pack of three players and win the Kenya Open by four strokes on Sunday.
Wu completed each of his rounds under par to finish on 16-under 268 to cruise to victory at the Muthaiga Golf Club despite starting the final day four shots off the lead.
Aaron Cockerill (67), Thriston Lawrence (66) and Hurly Long (66) finished with a share of second place without seriously challenging for the lead.
SINGAPORE — World No. 1 Jin Young Ko birdied the 18th hole on Sunday for a 6-under 66 to win the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore by two strokes over fellow South Korean player In Gee Chun and Australian Minjee Lee.
Ko has won six times in her last 10 starts and her round set the LPGA Tour’s all-time record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s (15) and most consecutive sub-par rounds (30). Ko was making her return to the LPGA Tour after a three-month break which included time with her family in South Korea.
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Needing to win or finish solo second to retain PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm went out Sunday and ran away with the Puerto Rico Open for his first tour title.
With wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, the 35-year-old Brehm birdied five of the first 11 holes at windy and rainy Grand Reserve and beat Max McGreevy by six strokes.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Retief Goosen holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker on the short par-4 first hole, birdied the next two and cruised to an 8-under 63 and a four-stroke victory Sunday in the Hoag Classic.
TENNIS
LYON, France — Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open that the Chinese player eventually won, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The 21-year-old Yastremska only fled her home in war-torn Odessa, Ukraine, last week following the Russian invasion.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Victor Hedman scored twice, Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night.
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions came from behind with a five-goal outburst over seven minutes bridging the second and third periods. Hedman, Corey Perry and Sergachev scored Tampa Bay’s last three goals in a 32-second span in the third. Cal Foote and Taylor Raddysh also scored for Tampa Bay.
Dylan Strome, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago. Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves.
SOCCER
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s top-division soccer league suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a massive brawl among fans during Saturday’s match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion.
The Saturday match was suspended in the 62nd minute when multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands.
Queretaro Gov. Mauricio Kuri said in videos posted early Sunday that 14 men had been hospitalized. Four of them had minor wounds, and eight were in stable condition, but two of the injured were in critical condition with severe injuries.
They may have been two men who were seen unconscious on the ground being repeatedly kicked and pummeled in videos posted on social media.