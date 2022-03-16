GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension assuring the two-time reigning MVP will remain with the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers announced the extension Tuesday. Terms weren’t released, but NFL Network reported Rodgers will make over $150 million over the next three years.
“We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster.”
Rodgers, 38, had announced a week ago on Twitter that he was returning to the Packers for an 18th season but said no deal had been signed at that point. Immediately after the season, Rodgers had said he was unsure whether he would return to the Packers, request a trade or retire.
The structure of the four-time MVP quarterback’s contract is designed to help the Packers’ salary-cap situation for now. According to NFL Network, Rodgers’ cap hit this year would be $28.5 million, $18 million lower than it would have been without this new deal.
Chargers release former Hawkeye Bulaga
Bryan Bulaga was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday after playing only one game last season.
The offensive tackle was beset by injuries during his two years with the Chargers, including a back injury in last season’s opener at Washington which sidelined him after playing the first half. Bulaga played in only 10 games in 2020 and was in for every offensive snap in only five. His release saves the Chargers $10.75 million in salary cap space.
Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth retires
LOS ANGELES — Andrew Whitworth, the Rams’ left tackle for the last five seasons and a pillar of the Super Bowl championship team, will retire after a 16-year NFL career, the team announced Tuesday.
Whitworth, 40, was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro. He is one of only five NFL offensive linemen to play into their 40s and the oldest to start at left tackle.
Vikings add LB Jordan Hicks
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year, $12 million contract with linebacker Jordan Hicks, continuing a revamp on defense to fit a new scheme and work around the salary cap.
Hicks spent the last three seasons with Arizona. Because the Cardinals released him last week, he was eligible to get a deal formally done with any team prior to the start of the new league year on Wednesday. Otherwise, players can’t sign with new clubs until then.
BASEBALL
Cubs finalize deal with shortstop Simmons
MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago Cubs finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons on Tuesday.
A native of Curacao selected by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2010 amateur draft, Simmons had his best season in 2017 when he hit .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best among active shortstops, and his range at a vital position makes him an analytics favorite.
Braves lock up Olson on huge deal
ATLANTA — One day after cutting ties with Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves signed new first baseman Matt Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract on Tuesday.
Olson was not eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season, but the World Series champions quickly locked down the 27-year-old slugger through at least 2029. The deal also includes a $20 million club option for 2030 with no buyout.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks announce 3-year deal with Vlasic
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic. The Blackhawks announced the entry-level deal Tuesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season and carries a salary-cap hit of $824,167.
Ovechkin scores 767th goal for 3rd on NHL list
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin has scored his 767th NHL goal, passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the career list.
Ovechkin beat fellow Russian Semyon Varlamov for the goal with 4:58 left in the third period of the Washington Capitals’ game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. It also broke the tie with Jagr for the most goals scored by a European player in league history. Only Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe have scored more NHL goals.
BASKETBALL
Towns sets Timberwolves record with 60 pointsMINNEAPOLIS — This is Karl-Anthony Towns’ seventh season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his status well established as the franchise player. His latest feat was quite the showstopper: a franchise-record 60 points in a 149-139 win at San Antonio on Monday night. Towns did it in just 36 minutes.