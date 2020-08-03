MIAMI — The nightmarish first stop of the season for the Miami Marlins finally ended Sunday.
The Marlins left Philadelphia, where they were stranded in isolation for a week after their season-opening series because of a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined half of the team.
With the affected players already back in Miami, the healthy Marlins traveled to Baltimore, where they are scheduled to resume play Tuesday.
For the second day in a row, the Marlins had no new positive tests among players and staff, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the results had not been publicly released.
The Philadelphia Phillies also received results and had no new positives. The team worked out at Citizens Bank Park in preparation for the resumption of its season Monday at the New York Yankees.
The Marlins haven’t played since July 26 in Philadelphia because of the outbreak within their traveling party. Infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday and returned to Miami to quarantine there.
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant was out of the lineup for a second straight game on Sunday, a day after reporting a stomach ailment. Bryant was tested for the coronavirus on Friday and Saturday, and the Cubs said both tests were negative. He is scheduled to be tested again today.
MINNEAPOLIS — Cleveland manager Terry Francona left the team before the game at Minnesota on Sunday, due to what the Indians said was a minor gastrointestinal condition not related to COVID-19. Francona conducted his regular pregame media briefing via video conference from Target Field. The club announced his absence about an hour later.
CHICAGO— Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller exited his start against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night because of discomfort on his left side.
Keller, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native and one of Pittsburgh’s top young pitchers, was visited by a trainer after he bounced a curveball to Willson Contreras with two out in the third inning. After a short conversation, he walked off the mound and was replaced by Chris Stratton.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park, but team officials said he was resting comfortably and should be out of the hospital this week.
Brewers general manager David Stearns said the 61-year-old Murphy received a stent and is expected to get released from Froedtert Hospital “in a couple of days.” Stearns said it was too early to estimate when Murphy might be back in uniform. Murphy started experiencing symptoms while on the Miller Park field and reported them to the team’s medical staff, which immediately realized the gravity of the situation and called an ambulance.
FOOTBALL
A group of Pac-12 football players on Sunday threatened to opt out of the coming season unless their concerns about competing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.
The players posted a statement on The Players’ Tribune website and social media with the hashtag #WeAreUnited and sent out a news release. The release listed the names of 12 Pac-12 players from nine schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, and provided a statement from each one.
The release says hundreds of players throughout the Pac-12 are concerned about the risks of COVID-19 and that the conference and NCAA lack transparency, uniformity and adequate enforcement infrastructure.
Eagles coach Pederson positive for COVID-19PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Eagles released a statement Sunday night saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine. The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily.
Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team’s practice facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span. The 52-year-old Pederson is the second NFL head coach known to test positive. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he had the coronavirus in March.
GOLF
Horsfield wins Hero Open
BIRMINGHAM, England — Sam Horsfield shot a final round 4-under 68 to win the Hero Open by one stroke Sunday in the European Tour’s latest stop in England.
The 23-year-old Englishman clinched his first European Tour title with an 18-under 270 total, holding off second-place Thomas Detry, whose 6-under 66 had briefly given him a share of the lead.
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Jim Furyk turned 50 when golf was shut down and made the most of it when the PGA Tour Champions returned, closing with a 4-under 68 to win the Ally Challenge on Sunday when Brett Quigley bogeyed his last two holes. Furyk became the first player since Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2014 to win in his start on the 50-and-older circuit.
AUTO RACING
Hamilton wins British Grand Prix
SILVERSTONE, England — Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday despite a puncture on the last lap to clinch an 87th career win and move within four of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.
The championship leader’s record-extending seventh Silverstone win saw him finish six seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who unexpectedly moved up a place after Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas sustained a puncture with three laps left.