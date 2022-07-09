IOWA CITY — The Big Ten has no additional expansion plans even though schools interested in becoming members have reached out to the conference in the week since the additions of Southern California and UCLA were announced, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said Friday. “I know the Big Ten has taken calls, and they inform us when they take calls just so we have a general idea,” Barta said at a news conference. “But if I were predicting, I’m not predicting that we would be adding any more in the near future. We’ll see.” The Big Ten voted to bring in USC and UCLA in 2024, making it a 16-team conference and the first to stretch coast-to-coast. The move has fueled speculation about more realignment. In question are the long-term viability of the Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference, how the Big 12 will proceed and where Notre Dame could land. Barta said Big Ten leaders discussed Notre Dame and other schools in a meeting last year after Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the Southeastern Conference by 2025. Expansion was put on the back burner until USC and UCLA submitted applications for membership last month, Barta said. BASKETBALL
Blazers, Lillard agree to $122 million extension
LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a $122 million, two-year extension that puts the Olympic gold medalist under contract through the 2026-27 season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday. Lillard will make about $59 million in 2025-26, then about $63 million the next year, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday because the extension has not been announced.
Harden takes $15M pay cut for next season
LAS VEGAS — James Harden is taking less for the team. Harden is set receive a $15 million pay cut next season and will sign a two-year deal with a player option in the second year, according to The Athletic. This comes after the 76ers guard opted out of his $47.36 million player option for the 2022-23 season. By picking up that option, the perennial All-NBA selection would have been eligible to sign a four-year, $233 million contract extension that would pay him $61.7 million in the 2026-27 season. However, the expectation was that he and the Sixers would agree on a shorter extension after opting in.
Hawks to sign Kaminsky to 1-year deal
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are adding another veteran presence to their roster. The team plans to sign veteran center Frank Kaminsky, according to a person familiar with the situation. Kaminsky, who will be signed at the veteran minimum, played just nine games with the Suns last season before he was ruled out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his right knee. Kaminsky had surgery and has since recovered. Over the course of seven years, Kaminsky has averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21 minutes. The 29-year-old was drafted by the Hornets ninth overall out of Wisconsin in the 2015 NBA draft. CYCLING
Pogacar wins Tour de France stage 7
LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France — From the moment Tadej Pogacar heard the Tour de France would return to the summit of La Planche des Belles Filles this year, he wanted to win there again. The Slovenian pulled if off on Friday in a nail-biting finish on the steep gravel slope of the mountain where he took the yellow jersey for the first time in 2020. Victory in the first summit finish of this year’s Tour extended his lead after taking over the yellow jersey on Thursday. BASEBALL
Pujols, Cabrera added to All-Star rosters
NEW YORK — Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were added to All-Star Game rosters on Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred under a provision in the sport’s new labor agreement. The All-Star selection is the 11th for the 42-year-old Pujols and the first since 2015. Cabrera, 39, was picked for the 12th time and the first since 2016. GOLF NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Adam Svensson shot a 5-under 67 and had a three-stroke lead in the Barbasol Championship when second-round play Friday at water-logged Keene Trace was suspended because of darkness. Svensson had a 15-under 129 total at Keene Trace, where a mid-day thunderstorm followed dense morning fog.
Tringale leads Scottish Open by 3
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Cameron Tringale finally saw The Renaissance Club in windy weather and held his own Friday to stay three shots ahead in the Scottish Open as he tries to win for the first time in his 13th year on the PGA Tour. Tringale had a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland (72) and Doug Ghim.
