WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A quick start and strong finish keyed the top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 33-14 win over No. 11 Ohio State on Sunday at Holloway Gymnasium.
The Hawkeyes ran out to a 17-0 lead behind two pins and a technical from Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman and Austin DeSanto, and after the Buckeyes closed to within 17-14, Iowa finished the dual winning four straight to record its largest margin of victory in the series in 10 years.
The Hawkeyes won seven of 10 matches, scoring bonus points in five bouts and winning two top-10 matchups.
Top-ranked Lee opened the scoring with his fourth consecutive first-period fall at 125. He led 14-0 before securing the pin in one minute, 32 seconds, and has outscored his four opponents, 38-0, in seven minutes, 12 seconds of mat time this season.
DeSanto, ranked No. 4 at 133, extended the lead to 11-0, scoring three takedowns with two turns in the first period, and adding three more takedowns in the second before terminating his match leading 19-4 in the second.
Eierman, ranked No. 1 at 141, kept it rolling with a second-period pin. He wrestled a scoreless first period before locking a cradle and ending the match in five minutes, 23 seconds. It was his third straight pin.
Top-ranked Michael Kemerer scored a 3-1 win over No. 4 Kaleb Romero at 174. Eighth-ranked Nelson Brands turned a first-period takedown into a 3-0 win against No. 17 Rocky Jordan at 184, and No. 3 Jacob Warner clinched the dual, rolling to a 11-1 major victory at 197. Tony Cassioppi finished Iowa’s day with his third straight fall, this one in 4:52.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Outfielder Albert Almora has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
Almora, 26, plays primarily center field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and José Martínez.
Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — Derrick Rose is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau after a trade that brings him back to New York.
The Knicks agreed to acquire the former NBA MVP from the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the details said.
The Knicks will send Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick to the Pistons, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official.
Once it is, it reunites Rose with Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when the guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history at 22 in 2011.
Rose later spent one season in New York, averaging 18 points in 2016-17, before rejoining Thibodeau again in Minnesota. He is now in his second season in Detroit.
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without versatile forward Larry Nance for six weeks after he broke his left hand during Saturday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Nance, who has missed several recent games with a sprained right wrist, broke the fourth metacarpal in his hand during the first quarter of the 124-99 loss as the Cavaliers dropped back-to-back games against one of the NBA’s best teams. It’s not yet known if Nance will have surgery.
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and be sidelined for an extended period.
Hunter already has missed four games due to knee discomfort caused by wear and tear. He will undergo a lateral meniscus arthroscopic debridement procedure on Monday in Atlanta. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Kyle Hammond, the Hawks’ team orthopedist. The team said it will provide an update on Hunter’s recovery plan about two weeks after the procedure. Hunter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is the Hawks’ third-leading scorer at 17.2 points per game.
GOLF
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Top-ranked Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International for the second time in three years on Sunday after shooting a 2-under 68 in the final round to finish two strokes clear of Justin Rose and Tony Finau.
Johnson, who was also runner-up in 2020, recorded his highest scoring round of the tournament at Royal Greens Golf Club but still finished top of the leaderboard on 15-under overall. Scotland’s Calum Hill eagled the par-five 18th to finish in a tie for fourth with France’s Victor Perez.