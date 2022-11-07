NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing
Joey Logano celebrates with his son Hudson after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race and championship Sunday afternoon in Avondale, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri The Associated Press

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway.

It was the fourth win of the season for Logano, who opened the year with a January win in an exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the debut of NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Less than a month later, rookie teammate Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 on Penske’s 85th birthday.

