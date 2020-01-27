MELBOURNE, Australia — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Elise Mertens.
Halep appeared to be cruising after winning the first set and going up a service break in the second, but Mertens broke back to level the second set at 4-4. Halep responded by converting her fifth break-point chance in the next game and served out at love to clinch the match. Halep will next play either Anett Kontaveit or Iga Swiatek.
No. 4-seeded Halep reached the Australian Open final in 2018 and won her first major title at the French Open that year.
World No. 1 and 2019 Roland Garros champion Ash Barty got revenge for last year’s Wimbledon defeat by Alison Riske with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win over the American to reach the quarterfinals of the Melbourne major.
The 23-year-old will meet fellow former Grand Slam winner Petra Kvitova in the quarters for a second straight year after the Czech went past Greek rising star Maria Sakkari 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2.
In the men’s draw, defending champion Novak Djokovic dismissed Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to set up a quarter-final against Canada’s Milos Raonic after he defeated 2014 US champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 in a clash of former world number threes.
In the last match of the day, third seed Roger Federer defeated world number 67 Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to make the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for a record 15th time.
At Margaret Court Arena, Ons Jabeur defeated China’s Wang Qiang, who two days earlier sent Serena Williams packing, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final.
The Tunisian will next verse American Sofia Kenin after she ended the dream run of compatriot Coco Gauff with a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0 rout.