Adam Wainwright struck out five in three innings in his second start for St. Louis, allowing one run as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Houston, 8-5, on Sunday in a spring training game at Jupiter, Fla.
Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to power the St. Louis offense.
Houston reliever Ryan Pressly struck out the side in his one inning. Jose Altuve hit a wind-aided triple off the wall.
Astros pitching prospect Forrest Whitley, diagnosed with a right UCL strain, has been advised to undergo Tommy John surgery. The right-hander is seeking a second opinion.
Twins 8, Rays 4 (8 innings) — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Josh Donaldson and Keon Broxton hit three-run homers for Minnesota. Alex Colome struck out two in an inning of relief. Tampa Bay starter Michael Wacha allowed a hit in two scoreless innings. Austin Meadows hit his third home run of the spring.
Rockies 1, White Sox 0 (7 innings) — At Glendale, Ariz.: Lucas Giolito pitched three no-hit innings for Chicago, walking one and striking out two. German Marquez scattered three hits and a walk over three scoreless innings for Colorado.
Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 4 — At Scottsdale, Ariz.: Back with Chicago this season, Jake Arrieta allowed a hit and a walk over two innings. Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras homered. Stephen Vogt hit a two-run homer and Eduardo Escobar had a two-run triple for Arizona.
Royals 4, Padres 3 — At Peoria, Ariz.: San Diego newcomer Yu Darvish struck out four and allowed one hit in two innings. Eric Hosmer homered for the Padres. Kansas City starter Jakob Junis pitched three innings and gave up one hit.