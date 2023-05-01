ST. LOUIS — Mike Shannon, a two-time World Series winner and longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster, has died. He was 83. The Cardinals said he died Saturday night in St. Louis. The team did not cite the cause of death. “Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community,” Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement Sunday. Shannon spent 50 years in the broadcast booth, starting in 1972. That followed a short stint in the front office and a nine-year playing career with his hometown team, the first two seasons future Hall of Famer Stan Musial. Shannon was the regular right fielder for the 1964 championship team and moved to third base in 1967, when St. Louis acquired Roger Maris and won the another World Series. Shannon, affectionately known as “The Moon Man” to St. Louis fans who listened to his colorful tales in the booth, retired after the 2021 season. Shannon is survived by his second wife, two sons, three daughters, 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. CHICAGO — White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. was out of the starting lineup Sunday, one day after he was pulled from a loss to Tampa Bay because he failed to hustle up the line on a grounder. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said Robert’s hamstring tightness — not his lack of hustle on the first-inning play — was the reason he was out of the lineup Sunday. MILWAUKEE — Pitcher Trevor Megill was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Minnesota Twins for cash and a player to be named. Megill, a 29-year-old right-hander, was 0-0 with a 13.03 ERA in seven games this season for Triple-A St. Paul. He was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a roster spot for right-hander Brock Stewart. Megill was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 39 appearances for the Twins last season and 1-2 with a 8.37 ERA in 28 games for the 2021 Cubs. Milwaukee will assign Megill to Triple-A Nashville. He is the older brother of Mets pitcher Tylor Megill. FOOTBALL EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Keon Coleman have entered the transfer portal, team spokesman Ben Phlegar confirmed Sunday. BASKETBALL SAVANNAH, Ga. — Larry “Gator” Rivers, who helped integrate high school basketball in Georgia before playing for the Harlem Globetrotters and becoming a county commissioner in his native Savannah, has died. Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says 73-year-old Rivers died Saturday from cancer. Rivers was a sophomore on the all-Black Beach High School team that won the first Georgia High School Association basketball tournament to include Black and white players in 1967. He blossomed into an all-state player and went on to play and coach for 16 years with the Harlem Globetrotters. Rivers came home to Savannah and became a community volunteer before being elected to the Chatham County Commission in 2020. MOTOR SPORTS BAKU, Azerbaijan — Sergio Pérez took advantage of a fortunately timed safety car to beat Max Verstappen to the win in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Pérez added the victory to the sprint he won the day before as Red Bull extends its run of winning every race in Formula One this season. Verstappen had just pitted when the safety car came out and allowed Pérez to save time on his stop and take the lead. Charles Leclerc started on pole position but finished third for Ferrari. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Scott McLaughlin took advantage when he finally got an opening to surge past Romain Grosjean and was scarcely challenged the rest of the way to his fourth IndyCar win at Barber Motorsports Park. It was the second time this season they’ve battled for a potential win, but this time McLaughlin and Grosjean avoided getting tangled up in the process. The driver from New Zealand wound up with Team Penske’s seventh win in 13 races at the permanent road course in Alabama and his first since breaking out with three victories last season. CONCORD, N.C. — John Force Racing swept the nitro classes on Sunday at zMAX Dragway, as Austin Prock and Robert Hight rolled to wins in Top Fuel and Funny Car, respectively, at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the fifth of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
