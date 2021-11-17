CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.
Bielema said Tuesday he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day.
“I’m disappointed that I will not be with our team this week when we travel to Iowa, but I’m grateful that I’m vaccinated and received the booster shot last week,” he said in a statement.
Bielema said without elaborating that “through technology” he would be “as present as possible.” Assistant head coach George McDonald will be in charge during Bielema’s absence. Bielema said he hoped to return to the team next week.
Athletic director Josh Whitman said the athletic department medical staff was monitoring the team and that precautions have been taken to limit a potential spread within the program.
Packers sell $10M in stock in 1st 3 hours
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers opened its sixth stock offering in franchise history Tuesday and sold $10 million worth of stock in the first three hours, the team said.
The NFL’s only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago. There are 300,000 shares available at $300 each, which the team promotes not as an investment in the common usage of the term, but rather as “pride of ownership.”
The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock. The Packers say anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.
Favre misses $228K payment in welfare case
JACKSON, Miss. — Retired NFL player Brett Favre missed a deadline to pay $228,000 in interest on welfare money he was paid for a public speaking contract he did not fulfill, the Mississippi state auditor said Tuesday.
Auditor Shad White said he is turning the matter over to the state attorney general’s office, a month after sending a demand letter to Favre. White said the attorney general is in charge of enforcing unmet auditor’s demands.
Favre is not facing criminal charges, but the leader of the organization that paid him is awaiting trial.
Packers place OLB Mercilus on injured reserve
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus has gone on injured reserve after hurting his biceps in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The Packers announced the move Tuesday. The designation means Mercilus must miss at least the next three games.
Le’Veon Bell waived by Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens waived running back Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday. Bell was one of three veterans the Ravens picked up after losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to preseason injuries. Baltimore also brought in Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, and Bell had the fewest carries of the three.
BASKETBALL
Loyola Chicago to join Atlantic 10, leave MVC
CHICAGO — Loyola Chicago has accepted an invitation to join the Atlantic 10 Conference and is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference.
The move announced Tuesday by the school and leagues takes effect on July 1. Adding Loyola as the conference’s 15th member gives the Atlantic 10 a foothold in Chicago.
Loyola renews rivalries with Dayton, Duquesne, La Salle and Saint Louis from its time in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference. Loyola moved from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in 2013, after Creighton left for the Big East.
Curry scores 37, Warriors rout Nets
NEW YORK — Stephen Curry had 37 points, easily winning the matchup of the NBA’s top two scorers when Kevin Durant had his worst night of the season, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets, 117-99, on Tuesday.
Durant came in leading the league with 29.6 points per game, but he managed only 19, the first time all season he didn’t hit 20. He shot 0-for-8 in the decisive third quarter and finished 6-for-19 after sitting the fourth.
BASEBALL
Angels, Syndergaard agree to 1-year deal
The Los Angeles Angels pitching staff makeover is underway. On Tuesday, the team agreed to terms with starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard on a one-year, $21 million deal pending a physical. Syndergaard, 29, has thrown only two innings the last two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020.
Blue Jays, Berrios reach 7-year deal
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher Jose Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal, pending a physical. The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the July trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. The two-time All-Star was due to become a free agent after the 2022 season.