PWHL Taking Shape Hockey

FILE - United States forward Hilary Knight, center, holds the cup as she celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada in the gold medal game at the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, April 16, 2023. The newly launched Professional Women's Hockey League is taking shape with Hilary Knight back in familiar surroundings in Boston, and Marie-Philip Poulin signing with Montreal. Each of the six franchise's head coaches are expected to be announced on Friday, Sept. 15. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

 Nathan Denette

The newly launched Professional Women's Hockey League is quickly taking shape. Hilary Knight is in her familiar stomping grounds of Boston, Marie-Philip Poulin is home in Quebec and Kelly Pannek landed in her native Minnesota after becoming the league's first player to sign a contract.

On Friday, the yet-to-be-named six franchises announced their head coaches, with Canadian national team coach Troy Ryan most notably being hired by Toronto, along with two of his assistants also landing jobs — Courtney Kessel (Boston) and Kori Cheverie (Montreal).

