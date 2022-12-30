Here is a capsule look at today’s bowl games:
DUKE’S MAYO BOWL
No. 25 NORTH CAROLINA STATE (8-4) vs. MARYLAND (7-5)
Site: Charlotte, N.C.
Kickoff: Noon
TV: Fox
Series record: Series tied, 33-33-4.
What’s at stake: A mayonnaise bath for the winning coach. This is NC State’s third appearance in the game which has changed sponsors twice. They lost to Mississippi State, 51-28, in 2015 and beat Central Florida, 14-0, in 2005. This will be Maryland’s first appearance in the game.
SUN BOWL
No. 18 UCLA (9-3) vs. PITTSBURGH (8-4)
Site: El Paso, Texas
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Series record: UCLA leads, 9-5.
What’s at stake: UCLA seeks its first 10-win season in five years under coach Chip Kelly, who is appearing in his first bowl game with the Bruins. They were supposed to play in the Holiday Bowl last year but withdrew because of COVID-19 issues. UCLA lost two of three to finish the regular season after being 8-1 and ranked ninth. Pitt is trying to finish the season with at least five consecutive wins for the first time since 2001, when the Panthers won six straight capped by a Tangerine Bowl victory. It’s the first meeting between the schools in 50 years and the first bowl matchup.
TAXSLAYER GATOR BOWL
No. 19 NOTRE DAME (8-4) vs No. 20 SOUTH CAROLINA (8-4)
Site: Jacksonville, Fla.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Notre Dame leads, 3-1.
What’s at stake: Notre Dame is trying to avoid ending its season like it started: with back-to-back losses. The Fighting Irish won five in a row before falling to Southern Cal 38-27 in the regular-season finale. South Carolina, which closed the regular season by stunning then No. 5 Tennessee and then-No. 7 Clemson, is looking to knock off three consecutive ranked teams for the first time in school history.
ARIZONA BOWL
OHIO (9-4) vs. WYOMING (7-5)
Site: Tucson, Ariz.
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.
TV: Barstool TV
Series record: Wyoming leads, 2-0.
What’s at stake: Ohio can finish off its first 10-win season with a victory in the desert. The Bobcats opened the season 2-3, then won seven straight before losing to Toledo in the MAC championship game. The Cowboys were one of the nation’s youngest teams and were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West Conference. Wyoming ended up second and can match the program record with a fourth straight bowl win if it beats Ohio.
ORANGE BOWL
No. 6 TENNESSEE (10-2) vs. No. 10 CLEMSON (11-2)
Site: Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Tennessee leads, 11-6-2.
What’s at stake: Tennessee can win 11 games for the first time since 2001, which was the last season in which the Volunteers finished as a top-5 team in the AP Top 25. Clemson can get to 12 wins for the sixth time in the last eight seasons; before that stretch, the Tigers hadn’t posted 12 wins in any season since 1981.
