OMAHA, Neb. — Trevor Werner hit a tiebreaking single in a four-run second inning and No. 5 national seed Texas A&M broke a nine-game College World Series losing streak Sunday with a 10-2 victory over rival Texas, ending the Longhorns’ season.
The Aggies (43-19) spotted Texas (47-22) a two-run lead before taking control of the first CWS game between programs that had met 373 times since 1904.
Their first win in five Omaha appearances since 1993 moved Texas A&M to another elimination game Tuesday against Notre Dame, which lost to Oklahoma on Sunday night.
Aggies starter Micah Dallas acknowledged there was added satisfaction to knocking out the Longhorns.
“There is a little extra oomph behind everything, especially when it’s Texas, because you just look at the fan bases, there’s a lot of like genuine hate between each other,” Dallas said. “We kind of feed off of it. We respect them. They’re a great ballclub. But there’s a little more, I don’t know, competition.”
Leading 8-2, the Aggies faced a stressful situation in the sixth inning when Jacob Palisch walked Mitchell Daly to load the bases with two outs and Ivan Melendez coming to bat. Palisch struck out the national home run leader and .393 hitter, catching him looking at a fastball at the knees on the inner half of the plate.
Palisch pumped his fist as he walked off the mound and Dallas (7-3), whom he replaced four batters earlier, let out a celebratory scream in the dugout and rushed to greet the left-hander.
Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2 — Peyton Graham went 4-for-4, and Tanner Tredaway was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs as the Sooners won the winners’ bracket game. Carter Putz had four hits for Notre Dame.
