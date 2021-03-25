Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez hurt his left shoulder when he tried to make a leaping grab at the wall on Sean Murphy’s solo homer for Oakland in the second inning of their exhibition game on Wednesday in Glendale, Ariz.
Jiménez’s left arm barely moved as he walked off the field with a trainer. The team said Jiménez departed with left shoulder discomfort, and it would provide another update on Thursday.
Jiménez throws and bats right-handed.
The play assuredly will lead to another round of questions about whether Jiménez might be better suited for designated hitter than left field — where he has had a couple adventures since his big league debut in 2019. The 24-year-old slugger batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened season last year.
The White Sox are hoping to keep the DH role open, especially with top prospect Andrew Vaughn pushing for at-bats. Vaughn also plays first base, the same position as reigning AL MVP José Abreu.
The White Sox lost the game, 14-4. Lance Lynn worked five innings in the start for Chicago, allowing three runs on five hits, two of them solo home runs, and striking out four.
Cardinals 3, Mets 0 — At Jupiter, Fla.: Carlos Martínez had his best outing in his fifth start for St. Louis, throwing six innings and yielding four hits and two walks, striking out five. John Nogowski hit his second home run.
Rays 7, Twins 6 — At Port Charlotte, Fla.: Michael Pineda was roughed up in his second start for Minnesota, surrendering five runs on nine hits in five innings. Andrelton Simmons, who was just 1-for-17 this spring, hit his first home run and singled and stole a base. Byron Buxton tripled and Ryan Jeffers’ first homer.
Rockies 9, Brewers 8 — At Phoenix: Christian Yelich hit a grand slam and Kolten Wong and Travis Shaw also homered for Milwaukee. Starter Adrian Houser gave up seven runs on nine hits over 3 1/3 innings. Brad Boxberger struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth.