Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season as the host Milwaukee Bucks beat Washington, 112-98, on Tuesday night to hand the Wizards their sixth straight loss.
The Wizards were playing without star guard Bradley Beal due to a sprained left wrist. The Wizards had announced Monday that Beal would miss at least the rest of this trip, which ends Wednesday at Philadelphia.
Jrue Holiday scored 22 points, Bobby Portis 17, Khris Middleton 13 and Grayson Allen 10 for the Bucks. Kyle Kuzma scored 25, Montrezl Harrell had 20 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12 for the Wizards.
Bulls 126, Magic 115 — At Chicago: DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, as Chicago beat Orlando . DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter.
Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter.
Pelicans 111, Pistons 101 — At Detroit: Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and New Orleans overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Detroit. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 14 of New Orleans’ 54 bench points, as the Pelicans ended a four-game losing streak.
Raptors 110, Heat 106 — At Toronto: Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Toronto won its third straight game. Trent matched DeMar DeRozan’s franchise record and extended his personal career best by reaching 30 points for the fifth consecutive game.
Timberwolves 130, Nuggets 115 — At Minneapolis: Jarred Vanderbilt scored 18 points against his former team, Taurean Prince had 23 and the Minnesota bench led the way.