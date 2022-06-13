No. 1 national seed Tennessee got knocked out of the NCAA baseball tournament on the same day Mississippi, the last team selected, punched its ticket to the College World Series.
Sunday produced the biggest surprises of a tournament that went mostly according to form in the regional round. Super regionals have made up for that lack of drama.
Notre Dame beat Tennessee 7-3 in the deciding third game of their super regional and joined Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas A&M in the CWS. The three other CWS spots will be filled late Sunday and Monday. The CWS begins Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tennessee is the third straight No. 1 national seed to get eliminated in super regionals. Arkansas was bounced last year and UCLA in 2019. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Three Notre Dame pitchers combined to allow five hits, with freshman lefty Jack Findlay giving up one and holding the Vols scoreless over the last five innings.
The Irish erased a 3-1 deficit in the seventh inning. David LaManna, who entered the game with one home run, hit a two-run shot to tie it and Jack Brannigan followed with the go-ahead blast. The Irish added three more runs in the eighth.
Mississippi, the last team to receive an at-large bid and a No. 3 regional seed, beat Southern Mississippi 5-0 in Hattiesburg. The Rebels, who won 10-0 Saturday, posted their first shutouts of the season and Southern Miss was blanked in back-to-back games for the first time since 1987.
Ole Miss pitchers allowed just seven hits in the two games and struck out 21 as the Rebels reached the CWS for the first time since 2014.
Oklahoma will return to the CWS for the first time since 2010 after wrapping up its super regional with an 11-2 win at No. 4 national seed Virginia Tech. The Sooners hit five home runs, two by Tanner Tredaway, and Cade Horton struck out eight over six innings and retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced.
Oklahoma will open the CWS against Texas A&M, which earned its spot Saturday with a sweep of Louisville.
Arkansas scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat North Carolina 4-3, with the winning run coming home on Brady Slavens’ single into right field. The Razorbacks are heading to Omaha for the seventh time since 2004.
Stanford roughed up Connecticut ace Austin Peterson for seven runs in 1 1/3 innings and forced a Game 3 with an 8-2 victory. Ryan Bruno and Quinn Mathews held UConn to one hit over five shutout innings of relief.
