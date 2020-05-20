Former University of Iowa men’s basketball assistant coach Ken Burmeister passed away Tuesday in San Antonio at the age of 72 following a fight with cancer.
Burmeister coached five seasons at Iowa under head coach Lute Olson (1979-83). He helped lead the Hawkeyes to five NCAA Tournaments, including the 1980 Final Four and the 1983 Sweet 16. A sampling of Iowa players Burmeister coached included All-American Ronnie Lester, Kenny Arnold, Kevin Boyle, Michael Payne, Bob Hansen and Greg Stokes.
Burmeister amassed a 311-280 (.526) record in 21 seasons as a collegiate head coach at four institutions: UT-San Antonio (1986-90), Loyola-Chicago (1994-98), Trinity (1999), and Incarnate Word (2006-18). Burmeister led the UTSA Roadrunners to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1988.
The native of Twin Lakes, Wis., posted 10 winning seasons at Incarnate Word, including two Heartland Conference titles, a pair of appearances in the NCAA Division II South Central Region Tournament and a berth in the CollegeInsiders.com Tournament. He led the Cardinals through a transition into NCAA Division I play seven years ago.
Strong finish for ESPN’s Jordan doc
NEW YORK — In basketball terms, “The Last Dance” had a strong fourth quarter. The last two episodes of the 10-part Michael Jordan documentary, strung out over the last five Sunday nights, averaged 5.9 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. It was simulcast on ESPN and ESPN2.
That’s easily the highest-rated documentary project ever for the sports network. The series also had a consistency that the former Chicago Bulls star would appreciate. Live viewership for each episode ranged between 4.9 and 6.3 million people, meaning viewers kept coming back, Nielsen said.
Majerle sues Grand Canyon over firing
PHOENIX — Former men’s basketball coach Dan Majerle has filed a lawsuit for breach of contract after being fired by Grand Canyon earlier this year.
In the lawsuit filed in Superior Court on Monday, Majerle seeks the full amount of a contract that ran through 2022-23 before he was fired after seven seasons on March 12. The lawsuit claims GCU breached the employment agreement with Majerle by not honoring the contract’s severance provision after firing him without written grounds for dismissal.
FOOTBALL
Brady gathers new teammates for workout
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic — or NFL rules against players working out at team facilities — keep him from preparing for a new season with his new Tampa Bay team. Brady gathered some of his Buccaneers teammates on a high school field early Tuesday for a throwing session. Brady wore a Buccaneers helmet and an orange jersey over his shoulder pads.
NFLPA prez says ‘hurdles’ remain before returnCLEVELAND — Browns center JC Tretter is cautiously optimistic the NFL season — at least some version of it — will take place in 2020. He’s just not certain when it will start.
The newly elected president of the NFL Players Association, Tretter said Tuesday that the COVID-19 virus outbreak has hatched so many unknowns and created such a fluid situation it’s impossible to predict when football will be back — or what it will look like.
AUTO RACING
Xfinity race postponed by rain
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Noah Gragson couldn’t wait to get back to Xfinity Series racing at Darlington. Instead, he and the rest of the competitors will have to wait until Thursday after heavy rain postponed the series’ first race since March, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports. NASCAR officials called the race about two hours after the scheduled 5 p.m. start. The event is now set for Thursday at 11 a.m.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA postseason bans nearly double
INDIANAPOLIS — The number of teams facing postseason bans because of low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate has nearly doubled in one year. Fifteen teams face the most severe sanction next season or the season after compared with eight in 2019-20. Stephen F. Austin and Alabama A&M each had three teams on the list released Tuesday.
SOCCER
MLS All-Star Game in L.A. canceled
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game has been canceled for the first time in its quarter-century history because of the coronavirus pandemic. MLS All-Stars had been scheduled to play counterparts from Mexico’s Liga MX on July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. MLS said Tuesday that the 2021 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium, most likely against All-Stars from Liga MX.
HORSE RACING
Belmont set for June 20 without fans
Horse racing’s Triple Crown will look different this year from start to finish. The Belmont Stakes will be run before the Kentucky Derby and Preakness for the first time and take place at a shorter distance. It will lead off the Triple Crown on June 20 in New York with no fans in attendance and at a distance of 1 1/8 miles instead of the 1 1/2-mile “test of the champion” that has been the race’s trademark for nearly a century.
The three Triple Crown races will be run out of their traditional order for the first time since 1931. The Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to Sept. 5 and the Preakness from May 16 to Oct. 3.
WRESTLING
Former WWE pro missing in ocean
LOS ANGELES — Former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was still missing Tuesday after he was swept out to sea in Southern California last weekend while swimming with his young son. Gaspard’s 10-year-old son, Aryeh, was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in a rip current Sunday afternoon at Venice Beach. Gaspard, 39, was about 50 yards from shore when he was last spotted, police said.