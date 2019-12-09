News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Sports briefs: Former Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott dies at 94

LSU earns No. 1 seed for playoffs

USHL: Saints cap weekend sweep with special night

Destinations now known for bowl teams

College basketball: Iowa State upsets No. 16 Seton Hall

NFL: Defense delivers as Vikings sail past Lions 20-7

Cyclones To Take On No. 14 Notre Dame In Camping World Bowl

Iowa to Face USC in SDCCU Holiday Bowl

Pac-12 champion Oregon faces Wisconsin in 106th Rose Bowl

Oklahoma beats Baylor for Big 12 title

Joshua beats Ruiz on points, reclaims heavyweight titles

Henrik Stenson delivers big moment to win in Bahamas

Sports briefs: Lions punished for violating injury reporting policy

College basketball: No. 3 Maryland rallies from 15 down, beats Illinois

College football: Kiffin wins title, steps down

Cook's 18-yard FG lifts UNI over South Dakota State 13-10

Boys prep basketball: Short-handed WD just misses against Decorah

Ohio governor not happy with plan to cut minor league teams

College baseball: Wahlert sophomore headed to Fighting Illini

NFL: Patriots, Chiefs set to meet in AFC championship rematch

Doncic scores 28 in 26 minutes, Mavs rout Pelicans 130-84

NFL: Washington to face Rodgers in first December trip to Lambeau

NFL: Vikings start division home slate against reeling Lions

College basketball: King scores career-high 24, Wisconsin beats Indiana

Local & area roundup: McDermott ignites unbeaten Cougars

USHL: Fighting Saints win again on Teddy Bear Toss night

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead sets program record for points in rout of Clinton

No. 2 Ohio State rallies for 3rd straight Big Ten title

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead sets program record for points in 95-48 rout of Clinton

Boys prep basketball: Dailey, Olson lead Cubans to win over Pointers

Bowling: Habel stays calm while taking Big 10 winners’ bracket

No. 2 Ohio St. chases playoff spot against No. 10 Wisconsin

Local & area roundup: Cascade boys fall just short in big Class 2A showdown

College volleyball: May's stellar night advances UCLA in NCAA Tournament

Glenn Robinson III scores 20 points, Warriors beat Bulls

No. 4 Michigan tops Iowa 103-91 despite 44 points from Garza

USHL: Doyle's hat trick lifts Fighting Saints past Muskegon

College volleyball: May, UCLA sweep Notre Dame in tournament opener

Sports briefs: Arizona Cardinals claim former UW-Platteville standout Arnold

More mobile QB Trubisky makes Bears offense stronger threat

NBA roundup: Harden, Rockets beat Raptors

College notebook: UW-P wrestlers ‘Headlocking Hunger’