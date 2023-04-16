GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Graham Mertz jogged into the Swamp with the first-team offense Thursday night, wearing the No. 15 jersey made famous by Tim Tebow and harboring no regrets about leaving Wisconsin for Florida.

"Just grateful to see the sun every day, which is something stupid, but when you are in Wisconsin for a while, you kind of realize what the sun does," Mertz said. "Really enjoyed the spring."

