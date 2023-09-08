Kim Mulkey, the coach of defending national champion LSU, has agreed to a 10-year contract worth about $32 million that will set a new mark for the richest coaching contract in women’s college basketball, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because contract details, first reported by The Advocate of Baton Rouge, have not been made public. The deal also still needs approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors, who are scheduled to vote on it Friday. The Hall of Fame coach has been at LSU for two seasons, during which she has taken a program that missed the NCAA Tournament three seasons ago and elevated it to the pinnacle of its sport. It was her fourth national title as a head coach — the first three coming at Baylor, where she coached from 2000 to 2021. Her record at LSU in two seasons combined is 50-8, with NCAA Tournament appearances both years. Mulkey’s new average annual salary of $3.2 million puts her slightly ahead of the average yearly pay for UConn’s Geno Auriemma, who has won 11 NCAA titles, and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, who has won two NCAA titles.
Maui Invite to assist with wildfire relief
LAHAINA, Hawaii — The Maui Invitational has launched an online auction with all proceeds going directly to relief and recovery efforts after the fires that killed at least 115 people on the island last month. The Hoops for ‘Ohana auction, launched on Thursday, is being held in partnership with the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. The fund is dedicated to providing financial resources after fires roared through Lahaina, home of the Maui Invitational college basketball tournament. FOOTBALL
Vikings, Metellus agree to extension
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings safety and special teams standout Josh Metellus agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension on Thursday, further cementing the club’s deepest position. The deal for Metellus, who was a sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2020, has a maximum value of $13 million with $6 million guaranteed, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.
Kelce sits out Chiefs opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce was inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Detroit Lions in the NFL’s season opener Thursday night, two days after the All-Pro tight end hyperextended his knee in the team’s final full practice. The 33-year-old Kelce had not missed a game to injury since his rookie season in 2013, when he missed all but one to have a microfracture procedure to repair a cartilage problem in his knee. Kelce has twice been held out of meaningless games to end the regular season and missed a game in December 2021 after testing positive to COVID-19.
Burrow signs record $275M deal
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $275 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal. The contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced. The deal, which will pay Burrow an average of $55 million a year, puts him ahead of other top quarterbacks in the league who signed new deals in the offseason. BASEBALL
Rangers put García on 10-day IL
ARLINGTON, Texas — All-Star slugger Adolis García, the American League leader with 100 RBIs, will be placed on the 10-day injured list by the playoff-contending and slumping Texas Rangers after an MRI on Thursday revealed a patella tendon strain in his right knee. General manager Chris Young said García won’t need surgery because there is no rupture and the team is cautiously optimistic he might be able to return this season. The GM didn’t provide a timetable, and the Rangers have 23 regular-season games left.
Braves pitcher Soroka out for year
ATLANTA — Former All-Star Michael Soroka is out for the season but did receive a bit of good news: His latest injury apparently won’t require surgery. The Atlanta Braves placed Soroka on the 15-day injured list Wednesday in another setback for the right-hander whose once-promising career was sidetracked by a pair of major leg injuries. RUNNING
Boston Marathon purse to break $1M
BOSTON — The Boston Marathon will add two more para athlete divisions and boost prize money that will put the total Patriots’ Day purse above $1 million for the first time, organizers said Thursday. The Boston Athletic Association said its flagship race will welcome athletes classified with coordination impairments and intellectual impairments. Previous divisions for upper and lower limb impairment will be more inclusive, race organizers said.
