No. 24 IOWA (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten) at No. 20 ILLINOIS (21-8, 14-5)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: WDBQ-FM 107.5
Bottom line: The Fighting Illini have gone 12-3 in home games. Illinois is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. Iowa scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game. The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Illinois won the last meeting, 87-83, on Dec. 7. Jacob Grandison scored 21 points to help lead the Fighting Illini to the win.
Top perfomers: Kofi Cockburn is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois. Keegan Murray is averaging 23.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.
NEBRASKA (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) at No. 10 WISCONSIN (24-5, 15-4)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: The Badgers have gone 12-3 at home. Wisconsin is ninth in the Big Ten with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Wahl averaging 8.4. Nebraska is 8-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game. The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Wisconsin won the last matchup, 73-65, on Jan. 27. Brad Davison scored 21 points to help lead the Badgers to the victory.
Top performers: Davison averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Jonathan Davis is shooting 44.6% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin. Derrick Walker is averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Bryce McGowens is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.