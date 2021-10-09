IOWA CITY — Iowa’s head football coach, Kirk Ferentz, and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not have to spend the team’s bye week answering questions from lawyers for Black former players who say they suffered discrimination, a federal judge ruled.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Helen Adams granted a motion Thursday to quash subpoenas that had asked the longtime Hawkeyes coach and his son to appear for depositions on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. She said the depositions can be delayed until the football season is over in January, as the Ferentzes and lawyers for the university had requested.
The ruling came as No. 3 Iowa prepares to host No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium in a matchup of 5-0 teams on Saturday.
Lawyers for seven former players sought to take the depositions as they advance claims of racial discrimination against the university, Brian Ferentz and the team’s former strength and conditioning coach, Chris Doyle. The players’ lawsuit is set to go to trial in March 2023.
The former players allege they were demeaned with racial slurs, forced to abandon Black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the “Iowa Way” promoted by Kirk Ferentz, held to different standards than white players and retaliated against for speaking out.
The university agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million as part of a resignation agreement in June 2020, after dozens of former players said on social media that he had bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle has denied the allegations.
An investigation by an outside law firm later found that the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” and allowed coaches to demean players without consequence. Kirk Ferentz made several changes in response that players have welcomed.
Packers hope Alexander can avoid surgery
The Green Bay Packers are hoping 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder will heal on its own rather than needing season-ending surgery.
Alexander was injured during the third quarter of a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Matt LaFleur ruled out Alexander and center Josh Myers (finger) for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.
Alexander, who missed only one game over the previous two seasons, was a second-team selection in the 2020 All-Pro voting. He had one interception during the 2020 regular season and two more in the NFC championship game.
Panthers list RB McCaffrey as doubtful
The Panthers have listed running back Christian McCaffrey as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The news comes after McCaffrey practiced all three days on a limited basis this week. He missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a strained hamstring. If McCaffrey doesn’t play he will have missed 15 of Carolina’s last 21 games due to injury.
Seahawks’ Wilson seeing hand specialist
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was seeing a hand specialist on Friday regarding his injured right middle finger suffered in the Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle coach Pete Carroll declined to go into many specifics regarding the injury until after Wilson saw a specialist in the Los Angeles area. Carroll said Wilson did have an initial set of X-rays after the 26-17 loss the Rams.
BASKETBALL
Iowa State drops Foster from team
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State announced Friday that center Xavier Foster is no longer a member of the team as police investigate a sexual assault claim. Coach T.J. Otzelberger said the program holds its athletes to “high standards” on and off the court.
Foster has not been charged with a crime, but Ames police spokesperson Jason Tuttle said that he is a “target” of an investigation into an 18-year-old woman’s report that she was sexually assaulted at an October 2020 party. A search warrant naming Foster was executed in June, and Foster’s DNA was collected through cheek swabs.
BASEBALL
Brewers’ Suter won’t pitch in NLDS
MILWAUKEE — Brewers left-hander Brent Suter will sit out the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves with a right oblique strain, another setback for a bullpen already missing setup man Devin Williams.
Milwaukee’s bullpen depth has been a concern since Williams punched a wall and broke his throwing hand the night the Brewers clinched the NL Central title. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the oblique started bothering Suter on Sunday.
HOCKEY
Blackhawk’s Jones out with sprained wrist
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks lost another young defenseman Friday when the team announced Caleb Jones has a sprained left wrist and is expected to miss approximately six weeks. The 24-year-old Jones, the younger brother of Chicago defenseman Seth Jones, was acquired in a July trade with Edmonton that moved Duncan Keith to the Oilers.