JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball negotiations moved to the verge of a breakdown after taking several steps forward Saturday, leaving less than two days until management’s deadline for an agreement to salvage opening day on March 31 and a 162-game schedule.
While the sides moved toward each other on some topics as they negotiated for the sixth straight day, they remained far apart on the biggest economic issues: luxury tax thresholds and rates, the minimum salary and the new pre-arbitration bonus pool.
Players were angered by the state of negotiations and would not commit to meeting again Sunday, saying they were discussing their next move.
MLB says if there is not an agreement by the end of Monday, it would start canceling regular-season games because there will not be enough training time to play a full schedule. Players have not said whether they agree to that as a deadline and could make due with a shorter spring training.
Once Monday passes, the length of the schedule would become yet another issue in the dispute along with possible lost pay and service time.
The union has told MLB if games are missed and salaries are lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management’s proposals to expand the postseason and to allow advertisements on uniforms and helmets.
GOLF
Already out two corporate endorsements, Phil Mickelson and his foundation were removed from the PGA Tour event in the California desert Saturday as the fallout continued over his shocking remarks and involvement in a Saudi-funded rival league.
The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, California, reported The American Express no longer will have the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation as its main charitable arm, and that Mickelson no longer will be the tournament host.
The foundation had been the host since 2019. The PGA Tour said it would have no further comment except to confirm Mickelson is no longer involved.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Daniel Berger wasn’t flawless. He just kept avoiding big problems, which almost nobody has managed to do at PGA National this week.
That’s why he remains the leader of the Honda Classic.
Berger started with a three-shot lead and ended with a five-shot advantage, after his round of 1-under 69 moved him 18 holes away from winning a tournament a 15-minute drive from his home. Shane Lowry (67), Chris Kirk (71), Sepp Straka (69) and first-round leader Kurt Kitayama (71) were tied for second at 6 under.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Miguel Angel Jimenez overcame errant drives on the final two holes to shoot a 5-under 67 on Saturday and take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Cologuard Classic. Jeff Sluman and Jerry Kelly share second place.
BASKETBALL
DETROIT — Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons, 113-104, on Saturday.
The Celtics have won 11 of their last 12 games, the blemish a 112-111 home loss to Detroit on Feb. 16. On Saturday, Boston was able to take advantage of Cade Cunningham’s foul trouble.
Cunningham led Detroit with 25 points in 27 minutes, but no one else approached 20 points.
MOTOR SPORTS
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Scott McLaughlin beat Team Penske teammate Will Power, one of the best qualifiers in series history, to win the pole Saturday for today’s season-opening race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg.
The pole is the first for McLaughlin, who moved from racing supercars in Australia to IndyCar last season, but never got the results he expected. His issues were tied to his qualifying performance and McLaughlin only cracked the top-10 twice. His best starting position was fifth on the road course at Indianapolis.
RUNNING
John Landy, an Australian runner who dueled with Roger Bannister to be the first person to run a four-minute mile, has died. He was 91. Landy’s family on Saturday said the former athlete, who also became governor of Australia’s Victoria state, had died on Thursday at his home in Castlemaine after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
TENNIS
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Andrey Rublev won his second singles title in less than a week — and 10th overall — when he beat Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely, 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.