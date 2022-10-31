World Series Phillies Astros Baseball
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers during Game 2 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in Houston. The series is tied, 1-1, heading to tonight’s game in Philadelphia.

 Eric Gay The Associated Press

The World Series took a day off Sunday as the Phillies and Astros traveled to Philadelphia, with Game 3 on tap for tonight.

The Series is tied at a win apiece after Houston’s Framber Valdez carved up Philly with his curveball in Game 2, preserving an early five-run lead in a 5-2 victory.

