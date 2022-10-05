ROME — Whether Tiger Woods makes it to Italy or not for next year’s Ryder Cup, he’ll be an integral member of the U.S. team, captain Zach Johnson said Tuesday at the year-to-go ceremonies.
“Given who he is and what he’s all about, I can tell you right now, I don’t know if he’ll be here next year, but he’ll be a part of this team in some capacity,” Johnson said. “He already is, practically.
“I can’t put this mildly — he loves the Ryder Cup. He has made it a priority of his and certainly of Team USA. He wants to be a part of it as best he can.”
Woods was a player on eight Ryder Cup teams and a vice captain in 2018. But he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles.
Next year’s event will be held on the hilly Marco Simone course outside Rome.
“Obviously he’s gone through some things as of late that make it difficult, whether it’s travel or what have you, but he and I will be in constant communication,” Johnson said. “He has great ideas. He is great at encouragement, always positive.”
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Former Iowa 2-sport standout Schulz dies at 96
IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player Bob Schulz has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines.
Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling).
BASKETBALL
Former Texas, WNBA player Jackson dies at 37
AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Jackson, a former standout at the University of Texas who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft in 2007 and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer, the school announced. She was 37.
Jackson, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, died Monday. She was hired as head coach at Wiley College in April.
FOOTBALL
Steelers tab Pickett as starting QB
PITTSBURGH — The Kenny Pickett era is officially underway in Pittsburgh. No turning back now. The rookie quarterback will make his first start on Sunday when the Steelers visit Buffalo (3-1), a decision head coach Mike Tomlin made because he feels it gives his team its best chance to win, not only this weekend but down the road.
Broncos sign veteran RB Murray
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad as they began preparing for life without dynamic running back Javonte Williams. The Broncos placed Williams on season-ending IR with a torn ACL. They also put outside linebacker Randy Gregory on IR.
Browns place RB Ford on injured reserve
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after injuring his ankle in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta. A fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, Ford has been returning kickoffs for the Browns (2-2).
HOCKEY
Blackhawks assign Reichel to Rockford
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games.
Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks.
BASEBALL
Yankees reliever Marinaccio to IL
ARLINGTON, Texas — Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs.
Marinaccio has a stress reaction in his right shin. The rookie right-hander threw only 12 pitches before exiting Sunday because of soreness that he has described as a lingering issue. He will miss the AL Division Series.
AUTO RACING
Bowman, Ware to miss next race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex Bowman and Cody Shane Ware will miss this weekend’s NASCAR race because of injuries suffered driving the new Next Gen car. Bowman will miss a second consecutive race with a concussion. Ware said he’s skipping because his broken right foot can’t handle the demands of a road course race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.