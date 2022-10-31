Bears Cowboys Football
Buy Now

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball as he’s hit by Chicago Bears’ Trevis Gipson during the first half Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won, 49-29.

 Michael Ainsworth The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott kept his legs churning to turn a quarterback sneak into a 25-yard gain.

Maybe young standout Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was taking a cue from his leader.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.