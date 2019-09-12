A Saturday morning tradition will pay its first visit to Iowa State University this weekend.
ESPN College GameDay built by The Home Depot will broadcast live in the Reiman Plaza in Ames.
“Congratulations to our fans, whose enthusiasm and rabid support for Coach Matt Campbell and his team, earned this tour stop for one of college football’s marquee extravaganzas,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “You’ve earned it, Cyclone Nation. Now, let’s enjoy it and show the nation what Cyclone spirit is all about.”
GameDay host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Maria Taylor, Tom Rinaldi, Gene Wojciechowski and Chris “The Bear” Fallica will kickoff a special Saturday with their popular show running on ESPN from 8-11 a.m. The Cyclones will conclude the day hosting state-rival Iowa in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Game at 3 p.m.
The week-long festivities begin Thursday around 1 p.m. when the College GameDay Home Depot bus rolls into campus and continue all day Friday, into Saturday’s big show. Fans are encouraged to welcome the bus to Ames on Thursday. There will be some give-away items and special appearances by Cy and the spirit squads when the bus arrives.
Fans are encouraged to act responsibly, arrive early and demonstrate patience (expecting delays) and enjoy one of the biggest events in Iowa State football history.
Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s festivities:
Location — The show will be staged south of Jack Trice Stadium from Reiman Plaza.
Time — ESPN College GameDay runs from 8-11 a.m.
Admission — Free for all fans and open to the general public.
Pit — A limited number of fans (roughly 500-700) will be allowed in the pit located behind the stage. ESPN staff will manage entry (administering security measures, making certain signs are appropriate, etc.). No food or drink (of any kind) is allowed. The pit opens at 5:30 a.m. Fans will not be allowed to camp out on the grounds in advance of entry into the show’s footprint. No one will be allowed to que until 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Security will have a presence in the area to help monitor activities. There will be plenty of room around the pit for students, families and kids to enjoy the show without having access to the pit.
Parking — All parking lots — donor and public — will open at 5 a.m. Once parking around the stadium is filled, fans are encouraged to seek parking on campus.
SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
1 p.m. — College GameDay bus arrives off University Avenue near the entrance to Reiman Gardens (south of the stadium).
FRIDAY
2 p.m. — “College Football Live” telecast. The 30-minute show features ESPN personalities Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Gene Wojciechowski, with Maria Taylor hosting. It will be located on the grass near the show’s set or on the demo field. Corn hole games and sponsor activation elements will operate from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a few live “hits” from the site on ESPN throughout the day.
SATURDAY
5:30 a.m. — Entry to both the pit and the areas surrounding the stage open
Early morning — ESPN SportsCenter “live hits”
7:30 a.m. — Twitter “Countdown to GameDay with Maria Taylor, David Pollack and Jason Fitz”
8 a.m. — College GameDay starts
11 a.m. — College GameDay ends
12:30 p.m. — Spirit Walk (S. 4th Street with entrance at the north end of the Bergstrom facility)
1 p.m. — Stadium gates open for premium areas and ISU students
1:30 p.m. — Stadium gates open for general public seating
3 p.m. — Kickoff for Iowa State vs. Iowa at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium