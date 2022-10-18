North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll.
The national runner-up from last season returns four of five starters and received 47 of 62 first-place votes.
“As they opened up their lockers for the first practice of last year, there was a picture of the New Orleans Superdome in there. I wanted them to see where we were headed in April,” Davis recalled last week. “The hard work and preparation, the practice that had to be put into place to put ourselves in position to do that. t’s the same approach this year compared to last year. The only difference this year is the outside noise.
“Last year,” Davis said, “the outside noise didn’t think we had a chance. The outside noise this year thinks we do.”
Gonzaga is No. 2, followed by Houston and Kentucky. Kansas and Baylor, the last two national champions, are tied for fifth.
Duke, led by new coach Jon Scheyer, is seventh with UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas rounding out the top 10. The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five teams apiece in the Top 25.
Illinois is ranked No. 23. Iowa received votes and would be ranked 36th.
‘Inside the NBA’ crew agree to extensions
Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future.
Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley’s agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Barkley has been with TNT since retiring as a player in 2000.
LaMelo Ball unlikely to play in season opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss Wednesday night’s regular season opener against the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained left ankle. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Monday that Ball is doubtful for the game and is uncertain if he will make the trip out West.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight has been arrested for driving while impaired just days before the team was set to open the regular season. A police report shows that Bouknight was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Bond was set at $2,500.
Rockets agree to 4-year extension with Porter
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. that could be worth as much as $82 million. Though the value of the extension could reach $82 million, only the first season in 2023-24 is guaranteed at about $16 million. Porter has become a solid player in his two seasons with the Rockets, appearing in 87 games with 84 starts. He averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds for Houston last season.
FOOTBALL
Bills’ Jordan Poyer drives to Kansas City
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer elected to drive to Kansas City for Buffalo’s game against the Chiefs because he wasn’t medically cleared to fly because of the aftereffects of experiencing a punctured lung.
News of Poyer having to take the long road to KC were revealed following a 24-20 win over the Chiefs on Sunday. With Poyer cleared to play, but not fly, the team rented a van for the player, his wife and child to make the 14-hour, 1,000-mile trip. He left for Kansas City after practice on Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have lined up the last financing for an estimated $2.1 billion domed stadium that will put the franchise in position to host a Super Bowl. The Titans hope to open the new stadium in time for the 2026 season.
The Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Monday the agreement providing $760 million in bonds issued by the Metro Sports Authority. The deal still must be approved by the Metro Nashville City Council.
Easterby let go by Houston Texans
HOUSTON — The Associated Press has confirmed that the Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.
Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020.
Cardinals acquire Anderson from Panthers
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding veteran receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers receiving “undisclosed draft compensation” in return.
The trade could be beneficial: Anderson’s days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.