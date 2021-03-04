Newcomer Joc Pedersen hit his first home run for Chicago — a two-run shot in the first inning as the Cubs tied the Seattle Mariners, 8-8, in a Cactus League spring training game Wednesday at Mesa, Ariz.
Zach Davies pitched two shutout innings in his first start, striking out two. Anthony Rizzo notched his first spring hit with a two-run homer in the fourth. Kris Bryant had an RBI single for his first hit. Jarred Kelenic, Seattle’s top prospect, hit a two-run homer and Taylor Trammell hit a solo homer.
Cardinals 14, Mets 9 — At Jupiter, Fla.: Nolan Arenado, acquired from Colorado, drove in his first run with a first-inning single.
Red Sox 14, Twins 5 (7 innings) — At Fort Myers, Fla.: José Berríos allowed one hit in two shutout innings and Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer in his first game for Minnesota. Mitch Garver hit a solo homer.
Brewers 8, Padres 5 (8 innings) — At Peoria, Ariz.: Pablo Reyes hit a three-run homer for Milwaukee. Josh VanMeter had a two-run single and stole two bases.
Royals 6, White Sox 5 (6 innings) — At Surprise, Ariz.: Eloy Jimenez had an RBI single to spark a three-run first inning, Zack Collins hit his first homer and Luis Robert went 2 for 3 with a double.