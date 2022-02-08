No. 20 IOWA STATE (16-7, 3-7 Big 12) at WEST VIRGINIA (13-9, 2-7)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: Big 12/ESPN+
Bottom line: West Virginia is looking to end its three-game home skid. The Mountaineers are 10-3 on their home court. Iowa State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Izaiah Brockington averaging 7.8.
Top performers: Taz Sherman is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia. Brockington is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
No. 11 WISCONSIN (18-4, 9-3 Big Ten) at No. 13 MICHIGAN STATE (17-5, 8-3)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: The Spartans are 9-1 on their home court. Michigan State ranks sixth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting. Wisconsin is 5-3 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Spartans won the last matchup, 86-74, on Jan. 22.
Top performers: Gabe Brown averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Malik Hall is shooting 52.6% and averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State. Jonathan Davis is scoring 18.7 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.
No. 18 ILLINOIS (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) at No. 4 PURDUE (20-3, 9-3)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN
BOTTOM LINE: The Boilermakers are 12-1 on their home court. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 2.9. Illinois is 2-1 in one-possession games. The Boilermakers won, 96-88, in the last matchup on Jan. 17.
Top performers: Jaden Ivey is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Purdue. Kofi Cockburn is averaging 18.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Trent Frazier is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.