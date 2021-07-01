OMAHA, Neb. — Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter, Mississippi State scored early and built on its lead, and the Bulldogs won their first national championship with a 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the deciding third game of the College World Series finals Wednesday night.
Bednar, working on three days’ rest, walked three of the first five batters he faced before retiring 15 in a row. He turned the game over to the Bulldogs’ star closer to start the seventh, and Vandy broke up the no-hitter when Carter Young singled into center field with one out in the eighth.
It was the first one-hitter at the CWS since 2014, and it seemed like the whole city of Starkville, Miss., was at TD Ameritrade Park to witness it.
When third baseman Kamren James threw to first for the final out, the Bulldogs’ dugout emptied and about 100 fans jumped out of the stands to celebrate as Josh Hatcher waved a national championship flag around the infield. The players then walked the warning track reaching up to high-five the fans that love them so much.
Bednar (9-1), whose 15 strikeouts in his Omaha debut against Texas on June 20 were the most here in 25 years, fanned four against Vandy (49-18) and was named the CWS Most Outstanding Player.
MLB suspends Porter through 2022 season
NEW YORK — Fired New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was suspended by Major League Baseball through at least the end of the 2022 regular season following an investigation that began after a report that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline Wednesday without saying specifically what the investigation had found. Porter is eligible to apply for reinstatement after the final game of the 2022 regular season, a timetable that could allow him to apply for front-office openings that October.
Mets’ Betances having season-ending surgery
ATLANTA — New York Mets reliever Dellin Betances will have surgery on his right shoulder and miss the remainder of the year after pitching just once this season.
Betances gave up one run in one inning against Philadelphia on April 7 and was placed on the 60-day injured list the next day with a right shoulder impingement.
Padres place ill Snell on injured list
CINCINNATI — Blake Snell was still feeling the effects of a stomach bug Wednesday, and the Padres wanted to be able to cover innings. So they placed Snell on the injured list and recalled right-handed reliever Miguel Díaz. Snell is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has tested negative for the virus.
HOCKEY
Lightning take 2-0 lead on Canadiens
TAMPA, Fla. — Blake Coleman scored the go-ahead goal with 2 seconds left in the second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens, 3-1, to take a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.
Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who got 42 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Game 3 is Friday.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA clears athletes for compensation
DALLAS — The NCAA cleared the way for athletes to profit off their name Thursday, the eve of legislation becoming law in several states that would allow for such compensation.
The expected approval from the NCAA Board of Directors came a few days after a recommendation from the Division I Council to allow athletes in every state to pursue compensation for their name, image and likeness without jeopardizing their college eligibility.
The NCAA’s decision to suspend restrictions on payments to athletes for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances applies to all three divisions or some 460,000 athletes.
FOOTBALL
Super Bowl trespassers given probation
TAMPA, Fla. — Two men who ran onto the field during the final quarter of Super Bowl LV in February have pleaded no contest to trespassing and agreed to a year of probation.
The two reached the deal Tuesday during a virtual hearing in Tampa. Under the terms of their probation, the men must perform 100 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine and write letters of apology to the National Football League.
AUTO RACING
Ganassi sells team to Trackhouse Racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and declared Wednesday that he will pull out of the nation’s top stock car series at the end of this season. Ganassi fields two cars in the Cup Series but will transfer his North Carolina race shop and all its assets to Marks for 2022.