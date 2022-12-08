Frick Award Hughes Baseball
CHICAGO — Pat Hughes, the longtime radio voice of the Chicago Cubs, won the Hall of Fame’s 2023 Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old Hughes is the third Cubs broadcaster to receive the award, joining Jack Brickhouse in 1983 and Harry Caray in 1989. He has been the team’s radio announcer for 27 seasons after spending 1983 with Minnesota and 1984-95 with Milwaukee.

